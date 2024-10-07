Attorney Tony Buzbee confirmed that even more celebrities will be sued along with Sean “Diddy” Combs, claiming demand letters have already been sent out.

“I think I’ll let the lawsuits speak for themselves,” the Texas-based lawyer told TMZ Live on Monday, October 7. “Everyone’s focused on what other celebrities were involved, who’s going to be named, who’s going to be outed — I don’t expect that to happen this week. I’m hoping to file some lawsuits this week.”

Buzbee shared during an October 1 press conference that his practice (the Buzbee Law Firm) and the AVA Law Group were representing a group of 120 victims, both men and women, accusing Diddy of sexual assault and sex trafficking dating back to the early ‘90s. Both firms had been contacted by over 3000 individuals, though no lawsuits had been filed at the time.

“Of course, we’ll include Mr. Combs and some corporate entities, but we want to make sure if we name individuals beyond Mr. Combs that we make sure that we’ve done our homework because it’s gonna create a firestorm and we understand that,” Buzbee told the outlet. “We’re gonna make sure we dot our Is and cross our Ts.”

Buzbee stipulated that any other celebrities named in the lawsuits wouldn’t be outed “this week,” but noted that he did expect more information to be revealed in the coming weeks. “I would expect so. I really don’t want to get into a situation where people are, you know…I don’t file a lawsuit next week, that creates a media frenzy,” he explained.

“I want to be clear about something: if you were attending one of these ‘parties,’ if you will, and you attended before or you knew what was going to happen, that is you know that a particular drug was being used in drinks and was causing people to be coerced and taken advantage of and you were there in the room, or you participated, or you watched it happen and didn’t say anything, or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem,” Buzbee continued.

“As we file each one of these cases, we’re going to make an effort to resolve them on the front end, but failing that, we’re gonna file public lawsuits and pursue these cases aggressively,” Buzbee said, adding that “who will be named” and “when they will be named, all that will come out in due course.”

The attorney went on, “A lot of people attended these parties. A lot of people saw this activity going on, a lot of people allowed it to go on, said nothing, didn’t intervene, maybe benefited from it, profited from it. All of these individuals and entities in my view have exposure here.”

Buzbee confirmed that his firm had already sent out demand letters to people besides Diddy. “In every single case, especially cases like this, we collect our data, collect our evidence, do our due diligence, spend time with the victim, and then, because it’s in the best interest of the victim, we attempt to resolve these matters without the filing of a public lawsuit,” he said. “And we have done that already, I would say, with a handful of individuals, many of which you’ve heard of before, and [we] will continue to do that.”

He added: “That’s just the standard process that every lawyer in the United States who handles these types of cases uses because it’s the right way to do it.”

Buzbee also said he was aware there would be people coming forward claiming to be victims for an attempted money grab. “I was born at night but I wasn’t born last night,” he told TMZ.

Diddy was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. A 14-page indictment claimed the rapper had “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” for decades. Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges after being denied bail twice. He was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us last month following his arrest. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

He added: “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 2, that Diddy’s parties were “known to be wild,” often attended by A-list stars.

Since his legal troubles started, speculation surrounding the activities at Diddy’s parties has circulated, with talk of sex rooms, drug use, and “Freak Offs,” where victims were allegedly drugged and forced to participate in “extended sexual performances,” according to the indictment. Diddy has denied all claims of sexual assault leveled against him.