YouTuber Jeff Wittek is sharing his alleged experience at one of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ infamous parties.

Wittek, 34, detailed attending one of the disgraced music mogul’s wild bashes in 2010 on the Sunday, September 29, episode of his “Jeff FM” podcast, claiming that he went with his then-girlfriend, who was cast in one of Diddy’s music video shoots at the time.

Though he claimed that Diddy, 54, pulled his ex aside and asked why she brought him to set, they ended up being invited to an after party that night.

“I actually went to a Diddy lingerie sex party,” he alleged. “A ‘freak off’ party in Miami at a mansion that was like eight stories high and it just kept going up and the higher you went, the weirder s— was.”

Related: Celebrities React to Diddy’s Arrest and Indictment: 50 Cent and More Celebrities are weighing in following the recent arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The music mogul was taken into custody in New York on September 16. The following day, a 14-page indictment alleging that Diddy “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” was made public. The rapper has since entered a not guilty plea […]

Wittek went on to allege that he realized the gathering wasn’t going to be a “normal” party when his ex and her friend wore “lingerie with their nipples showing through.”

He continued, “They were like, ‘You don’t understand these Diddy parties.’ And I did not understand because I saw live sex happen that night and that’s the first time I’ve ever seen that happen in my life. Did I partake? No, but I got f—ing drunk there and it’s just crazy.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Diddy’s team for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Wittek is the one of the latest to speak out about his alleged experience with Diddy, who was arrested last month on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In a 14-page indictment, accusations against the rapper claimed he “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” for decades. Diddy was also accused of using the acts to fulfill “his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges before a judge denied him bail twice. He was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo previously told Us Weekly in a statement following his arrest. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

He added, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Related: A Timeline of Diddy‘s Legal Troubles, Accusations and Arrests INF/INSTAR Sean “Diddy” Combs has been under investigation for at least a year after being accused of sexual assault by multiple people. The rapper and music mogul, 54, made headlines in November 2023 after his ex-girlfriend Cassie accused him of sexual abuse in a bombshell lawsuit. She accused Diddy of beating her, forcing her to […]

Earlier this week, a source exclusively detailed in Us Weekly’s latest cover story what Diddy’s parties – attended by the likes of Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé, Diddy’s ex Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio and more – entailed.

“They were known to be wild,” the insider shared. “Anything went at those parties.”

Celebs have also spoken out about attending – and not attending – his soirees.

“I’ve been very vocal about not going to Puffy parties and doing s— like that,” 50 Cent, whose docuseries about Diddy’s allegations was just picked up by Netflix, said in a July interview. “It’s just an uncomfortable energy connected to it.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).