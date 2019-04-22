Celebrating their love! LeAnn Rimes took to social media to gush over husband Eddie Cibrian on their eighth anniversary.

“8 for 8! Happy Anniversary my LovE! 8 years later, still laughing, still loving, creating a life together that I am so proud of,” the Good Intentions star, 36, captioned a gallery of photos of the two together on Instagram on Monday, April 22. “I am honored to call you my LovEr, my husband. Your heart, it’s massive and the boys and I are so blessed to receive the LovE that pours out of you. I LovE you Here’s to another year together around the sun.”

She also shared a collage with her man on Instagram Stories, writing, “8 years today as husband and wife! @eddiecibrian I LovE you.”

The Coyote Ugly alum also revealed that the last photo in the group was right after the two got engaged in November 2010.

One day prior, the “Blue” songstress shared a photo of her and the 45-year-old Take Two star’s blended family — including his ex-wife, Brandi Glanville — whom the actor cheated on with Rimes while filming the 2009 Lifetime film Northern Lights — and Cibrian and Glanville’s children, Mason, 15, and Jake, 12.

“Happy Easter LovEs! Our awkward family Easter photo/Christmas card?! Lol,” she captioned a shot of the group. “Today has been a wonderful day. Many blessings to your family from all of us!”

The Grammy winner clarified that she wasn’t taking a jab at her spouse’s former love, adding, “*awkward — the way we are standing, not that we are all together. Not awkward at all.”

Rimes and Glanville, 46, called a truce after years of feuding in April 2018. “The three of us sat and talked for hours hashed everything out and the fued [sic] with @leannrimes Eddie and I is over!” she tweeted on Wednesday, April 17. “They will not be getting rid of me on any holidays #modernfamily.”

The two women also posed for a selfie days prior. “Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum captioned the snap.

Us Weekly revealed in March 2009 that the musician and the CSI: Miami alum were cheating on their respective spouses. (Rimes was married to Dean Sheremet at the time.)They tied the knot two years later in April 2011.

