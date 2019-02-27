Lena Dunham Defends Jordyn Woods Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Choosing sides? Lena Dunham came to Jordyn Woods’ defense after the model made headlines for hooking up with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“Can you imagine if who you’d made out with when you were 21 had massive public shaming consequences? When I was 21 I kissed my friend’s crush in my bathroom during a dinner party,” Dunham, 32, tweeted on Tuesday, February 26, amid the scandal surrounding Woods, 21, and Thompson, 27. “I was inexplicably wearing a dog leash. I stayed in bed for days feeling hot shame. That was enough of a consequence!”

Dunham then shaded Kylie Jenner’s makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, for seemingly putting a Lip Kit named after Woods on sale after the infidelity. “Nobody slashed prices on my eyeliner brand or whatever,” the Girls alum quipped. “The legal drinking age is 21. The legal going on TV age should b 26. Just weighing in on the important national issues!”

However, some fans weren’t happy to read Dunham’s remarks. “I see you’re coming for the Kardashians (as always). Very different to a drunken party kiss in your twenties when it’s your best friend’s older sister’s boyfriend who she has a baby with and when you’ve been there for her through her heartbreak in the past,” one tweeter wrote. “It’s a betrayal.”

But the Golden Globe winner stood by her sentiments. “I’m not coming for the K’s! I love and respect them,” she insisted. “It’s just A LOT of media attention on a very young girl’s sexual choices and my heart aches when I see that.”

Although the Kardashian clan has yet to address Dunham’s comments, the family has isolated themselves from Woods in the wake of her unfaithful actions with the NBA star.

“Kim [Kardashian] is adamant about cutting [Jordyn] out,” a source previously told Us. “The whole family wants nothing to do with Jordyn.”

Jenner, also 21, has also struggled to come to terms with Woods’ betrayal. “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend,” a second source revealed just days before the SECNDNTURE designer moved out of the makeup mogul’s home. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers player previously cheated on the Strong Looks Better Naked author many times while she was pregnant with their now 10-month-old daughter, True. Despite standing by him then, she has now ended their relationship after his hookup with Woods.

Woods is expected to address the situation for the first time with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Friday, March 1, episode of Red Table Talk.

