No second chances? Kim Kardashian wants her family to cut ties with Jordyn Woods after they found out the model hooked up with Khloé Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Kim is adamant about cutting her out,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “The whole family wants nothing to do with Jordyn.”

A second insider previously told Us that Kylie Jenner was struggling with the situation because she and Woods, 21, were “inseparable best friends.” A third source noted: “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Another insider revealed that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, also 21, “defended Jordyn in the beginning” because she didn’t believe the cheating news. However, once Khloé told her it was true, Jenner changed her mind.

“At first the family thought Kylie would eventually take Jordyn back, but now they don’t think that she will,” the source explained.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on February 19 that Thompson, 27, was seen “making out” with Woods at a party in Los Angeles two nights prior. The Good American cofounder, 34, “confronted” the NBA star about the infidelity and he admitted to cheating. Thompson previously cheated on Khloé with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. She learned of his infidelity says before giving birth in April 2018 but they remained together until she found out about his latest unfaithfulness.

“Khloé feels so betrayed,” a separate source told Us. “This time it hurts even more because the person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year. Jordyn is like part of the family.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author thanked fans for their support on Tuesday, February 26, and reminded everyone to “be kind to one another.”

