No regrets. Lena Dunham looks back on her relationship with Jack Antonoff fondly even after their split.

I just texted @jackantonoff that I can’t stop eating sugar and he said “just be active but gaining pounds is a cool look!” and I guess I was really SMART dating him for almost 6 years ❤️ — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 6, 2018

Dunham followed up with another tweet shortly after, writing: “Not big into regret.”

The actress and Antonoff, 34, have been friendly since they announced their breakup in January. Dunham posted a cozy Instagram pic of herself with her head on his shoulder on June 23 with the caption, “best friends 4ever.”

A week earlier, she wished her ex a happy Father’s Day. “We may have broken up but you still give me the finger from the London airport and that’s 4ever,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on June 17. The former couple also got flirty on the social media platform earlier that same month.

Antonoff was on hand to support his former flame after she underwent a hysterectomy. “Lena and Jack are in a great place, not in a romantic way. Jack has been really supportive,” a source told Us Weekly in February. “They aren’t hanging out or talking every day but he’s being supportive and they’re in constant communication and being friendly with each other.”

Dunham recounted the end of her relationship in a Vogue essay published in May. “We sat in our shared kitchen of nearly four years and quietly faced each other, acknowledging what nobody wanted to say,” she wrote at the time. “That obsessive connection had turned to blind devotion, and the blinders were coming off to reveal that we had evolved separately (the least shocking reason of all and perhaps the most common).”

Us exclusively reported in January that the Bleachers frontman had moved on with model Carlotta Kohl after his split from Dunham.

