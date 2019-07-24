



Savage much? Lili Reinhart seemingly threw shade at her ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse when she “liked” a Twitter video of a tense encounter between the two at San Diego Comic-Con.

A fan tagged the actress, 22, in the clip on Wednesday, July 24. The snippet showed Sprouse, 26, offering Reinhart a microphone during an interview with their Riverdale costars Camila Mendes, KJ Apa and Madelaine Petsch. The Hustlers star firmly nodded her head “no” as the Disney Channel alum’s expression remained unreadable and their castmates looked on awkwardly.

Quando estou prestes a fazer uma coisa de errado e mudo de ideia:@lilireinhart pic.twitter.com/hx0q4DrKR4 — centralreinhart (@centralreinhart) July 24, 2019

The Twitter user captioned the post with a Portuguese phrase that translates to: “When I’m about to do something wrong and change my mind.”

Us Weekly broke the news on Monday, July 22, that Sprouse and Reinhart split after nearly two years of dating. The duo kept their distance at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con party on Saturday, July 20, where the Five Feet Apart actor was overheard telling a friend that they broke up. He left the event with Apa, 22, and Mendes, 25, while the Kings of Summer star stayed behind.

The pair, who play onscreen couple Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the CW show, were first linked in July 2017 after they were spotted kissing at Comic-Con.

Mark Consuelos (a.k.a. Riverdale’s Hiram Lodge) was surprised to hear that his costars split. “Is that true?” he asked during an interview with SiriusXM on Wednesday. “You know, I’ve been gone from Vancouver for about 10 days, so I have no idea what’s going on over there.”

Meanwhile, the exes will remain close on the set as they film season 4. “I think the characters are very much clinging to one another, in their last days of their high school years before their inevitable departure away from one another,” Sprouse told Us exclusively of Bughead on Sunday, July 21. “So I think they’re hugging tight.”

