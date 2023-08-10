Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake’s Relationship Is Getting ‘Hot and Heavy’

Things between Lily-Rose Depp and her girlfriend 070 Shake are continuing to heat up.

“They spend all their free time together,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “There’s lots of physical affection. Things are very hot and heavy!”

Months after Depp, 24, and 070 Shake (real name Danielle Balbuena), 26, were seen cozying up at Paris Fashion Week in February, the actress confirmed her romance with the rapper by sharing an Instagram Story picture of the two of them kissing. “4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH,” she captioned the May 11 post.

One month later, the couple were spotted walking hand-in-hand during an outing in New York City. Known for her stunning style, Depp sported a classy white button-up shirtdress and black cat-eye sunglasses. She accessorized her look with a black shoulder bag and short gray heels. 070 Shake, meanwhile, kept things casual and cool in a faded T-shirt, black jeans and combat boots.

The duo’s chemistry has been “off the charts,” a second source exclusively told Us in June. “Lily is proud to be with Dani and doesn’t care if the whole world knows.”

Prior to her relationship with 070 Shake, Lily-Rose — whose parents are Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis — was romantically linked to celebs such as Ash Stymest, Yassine Stein and Austin Butler. The Idol actress’ longest relationship to date was with Timothée Chalamet, whom she dated from 2018 to 2020.

While most of Lily-Rose’s public relationships have been with men, she has been candid about not wanting to put a label on sexuality. She participated in a photo series of individuals who are not “100 percent straight” in 2015.

“A lot of people took it as me coming out, but that’s not what I was trying to do. I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality,” Lily-Rose explained in a February 2016 Nylon profile. “So many kids these days are not labeling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool. … I was just trying to say that kids and people in general don’t have to label themselves and say, ‘I’m straight’ or ‘I’m gay’ or ‘I’m whatever.’”

She continued: “If you like something one day then you do, and if you like something else the other day, it’s whatever. You don’t have to label yourself, because it’s not set in stone. It’s so fluid and there’s so much pressure on kids to label themselves.”

The Silent Night star has also discussed the importance of keeping aspects of her love life out of the public eye. “The value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age,” Lily-Rose shared on an April 2021 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “Growing up in a family like I did, … I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And so that’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career and that’s really important to me.”

Lily-Rose went on to tell host Drew Barrymore, “It’s just about balancing that with also wanting to keep other things private and enjoy other parts of life.”

For more on Depp and 070 Shake’s romance, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.