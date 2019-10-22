Coming to her sister’s defense? Lindsay Lohan is not happy with her sister Ali Lohan’s ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson.

The 33-year-old Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star threw shade at Simpson, 22, for moving on with Miley Cyrus in an alleged Instagram screenshot, which circulated on social media on Monday, October 21.

“When you realise you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson,” Lindsay allegedly wrote alongside a photo of Simpson and Ali on the since-deleted post. “Family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future.”

Simpson and Ali, 25, were linked in 2018. Lindsay, who serves as a judge on the The Masked Singer: Australia, correctly guessed the “Golden Thing” crooner was behind the robot mask during the finale, which aired on Monday, October 21.

During the episode, Lindsay also called out Simpson, claiming she furnished his Los Angeles home. The Australian singer clarified her comments during a radio interview with Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa.

“I dated her sister for a little while and I lived in this little beach shack in Venice in California. And I didn’t have a bed, just a mattress on the floor, by choice,” Simpson said. “I just didn’t really care, you know. They came into the house and kept like, ordering me stuff and it would show up to the house. [Lindsay] bought me a bed frame.”

While Ali has yet to comment on the drama, the sisters’ mother, Dina Lohan, weighed in after Lindsay congratulated Simpson on his win in a second post.

“@themaskedsingerau woohoo!!! I was right!! 😯 yay🤣💕 @codysimpson good job!! 🤖 what a great time!” the Mean Girls actress wrote on Monday via Instagram. “What a great time and wonderful moments we have all had on this show! Congratulations to everyone! @aliana leave the riffraff behind sista!!!”

Dina appeared to diss Simpson in the comments section, writing, “And the winner is ……”

Simpson and Cyrus, 26, confirmed their relationship earlier this month. The pair’s romance comes amid the Hannah Montana alum’s divorce from her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth, whom she split from in August. During a joint Instagram Live on Sunday, October 20, the new couple revealed they actually kissed for the first time years ago.

The “La Da Dee” singer also told Us Weekly that their relationship was not “sudden” during an interview earlier this month.

“We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy,” Simpson told Us and other reporters on October 11. “That had never happened to me before. Any girlfriend that I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance, and so it’s kind of like a different experience having been friends with somebody before and developing that into something more. It’s just like a very natural, healthy feeling.”

