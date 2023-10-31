Widespread reports about Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry’s dog are not accurate, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source confirms to Us that Perry did not have a pet after reports circulated about Kudrow taking care of the dog following Perry’s death. Perry previously shared photos of an adorable doodle mix named Alfred, who he shared with ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz before their split.

“Alfred is three. He is very annoying a lot of the time, but he is truly the most loving potato. He entered my life during some dark depression, and he helped get me far away from that. He is also cute as all fuck. Cheers to you, Alfredo 💕 #adoptdontshop,” she captioned an Instagram post in September.

Perry last uploaded a photo of Alfred months before his split from Hurwitz, 32, writing via Instagram in February 2021, “We all know who rules the Perry household even without the crown. You can follow my boy @alfreddoodleperry, where we’ll be sharing photos and videos, telling you about our favorite pet brands, and presenting some tips to keep our dogs safe!”

Us confirmed that the actor died from an apparent drowning at age 54 on Saturday, October 28. Police responded to a call of someone in cardiac arrest at a Los Angeles home, where they found Perry unconscious in a hot tub. The authorities are still investigating Perry’s death.

Following his sudden passing, Hurwitz wrote a heartbreaking tribute for Perry.

“He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 30. “As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. ‘F—k, I was so good!!! … See what I did there???’ We rewound and studied scenes.”

Hurwitz recalled her ups and downs with Perry over the years, adding, “Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical. But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known.”

She concluded: “No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

Perry’s Friends costars — including Kudrow — also released a statement honoring his legacy.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” read the statement from Kudrow, 60, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin