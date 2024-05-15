As relationships in the 90210 crumble around her, Lisa Rinna is celebrating her nearly three-decade marriage to husband Harry Hamlin.

Rinna, 60, posted a picture with Hamlin, 72, via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 15, captioned: “Oh, look who’s still together.”

The timing of the post is noteworthy, of course, given the recent news about two of her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates.

On Thursday, May 9, Dorit Kemsley and husband PK Kemsley announced they were separating after nine years of marriage. While the couple didn’t mention divorce, a joint statement released by the duo said they had “made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children.”

Meanwhile, Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky announced in July 2023 that they had separated after 27 years of marriage. Earlier this week, Richards, 55, revealed Umansky, 53, had finally moved out of the home they shared.

“That was weird,” Richards admitted during a Tuesday, May 14, appearance on the “Bitch Bible” podcast. “I always knew that when that day came, it would feel strange. Very real all of a sudden, and that’s exactly what happened.”

In March, Rinna boasted about the longevity of her marriage to Hamlin via Instagram while celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary.

“Together 32 years,” she wrote alongside an old black-and-white photo of the couple. “That’s like 150 in Hollywood!”

Rinna, who left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after 8 seasons in 2022, isn’t the first cast member to take shots at the recent breakups.

During a Tuesday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, former cast member Lisa Vanderpump said she “wasn’t” surprised at news of the Kemsleys’ split.

“I do have a few mutual friends with PK and I kind of heard from the hotel he was staying in for many months that they had been separated for quite a long time on and off, backwards and forwards,” Vanderpump, 63, revealed. “So, no it didn’t surprise me.”

Similarly, current RHOBH cast member Sutton Stracke said she wasn’t “shocked” about the separation, but acknowledged she was “surprised it went public.”

“I just want their family to be kept private,” Stracke, 52, told TooFab on Friday, May 10. “It’s a private affair. I think that that’s the most important thing. It’s really hard when things like this happen, especially with the children involved.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff, who announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in April, took a bit more of a subtle approach. The day after the Kemsleys announced their split, she took to social media to celebrate her anniversary with husband Rob Minkoff.

“We met 21 years ago today,” Kung Minkoff, 41, wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 10. “And for 21 years, we have made our family our priority. 🫶💕 #ChooseWisely.”