Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli want to take a family vacation in Mexico, but they’ll need a judge’s permission first.

Documents obtained by Us Weekly show Loughlin, 56, and Giannulli, 57, both sent letters to the court to ask if they can take a June vacation to San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico.

The letters reveal that while the Full House alum has finished her community service, Giannulli is still working on completing his 250 hours.

The five-day, four-night trip would be the first time either has left the country since being released from prison. The Probation Office in the Central District of California supports the request, according to the letters, which were submitted by their probation officer.

Giannulli and Loughlin were arrested in March 2019 for their roles in the college admissions scandal. They were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21, accepted at the University of Southern California. Though they initially claimed they were innocent, the former Hallmark star and the fashion designer pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May 2020.

The actress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. She was sentenced to serve two months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, and fined $150,000, which was paid in 2020. She was released in December 2020 and finished her community service in February.

Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud. He was sentenced to five months in prison at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California, and fined $250,000, which has been paid in full. He started his two years of supervised release on April 16.

The couple, who wed in 1997, have kept a low profile since being released. Their daughter Olivia, however, went on Red Table Talk in December 2020 to address the situation before returning to vlogging regularly.

“We had the means to do something and we completely took it and ran with it. It was something that was wrong,” the influencer said at the time. “It really can’t be excused. On paper, it’s bad — it’s really bad. But I think what a lot of people don’t know is my parents came from a place of just, ‘I love my kids I just want to help my kids — whatever is best for them — I worked my whole life to provide for my family.’ I think they thought it was normal.”

Insiders have maintained that Loughlin and Giannulli were trying to prioritize their daughters, even as they headed to prison. The two didn’t “want to serve their prison sentences at the same time” because of their children. “Even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls,” a source told Us in May 2020. “Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”