Mossimo Giannulli Completes Home Confinement Sentence 1 Day Early

He’s a free man. After being released from federal prison ahead of schedule earlier this month, Mossimo Giannulli completed his required stay in home confinement on Friday, April 16, Us Weekly can confirm.

Lori Loughlin‘s husband, 57, was set to remain monitored at home until Saturday, April 17, after previously being transferred to the RRM Long Beach halfway house. The Federal Bureau of Prisons allows inmates to be released on the preceding weekday if their scheduled date falls on a Saturday or Sunday.

Us confirmed on April 3 that Giannulli finished his time behind bars “three weeks earlier than planned.” An insider said at the time that the move was “Lori’s Easter surprise” for their family. The fashion designer’s son, Gianni Giannulli, later revealed that Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, his half-sisters, joined him in picking up Mossimo at the federal detention center.

Both Mossimo and the Full House alum, 56, were arrested in March 2019 after being accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to guarantee that Olivia Jade, 21, and Bella, 22, would be admitted as crew recruits at the University of Southern California. The couple, who tied the knot in 1997, had declared their innocence before ultimately pleading guilty to fraud charges in May 2020.

Loughlin completed her two-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in December 2020, leaving her with two years of supervised release. She logged all of her court-ordered community service hours in February. Her husband was originally sentenced to five months in prison along with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. The pair paid a combined $400,000 in fines shortly before Mossimo reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California, in November.

After their sentencing, a source exclusively revealed that the couple didn’t “want to serve their prison sentences at the same time” for the sake of their kids. “Even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls,” the insider explained. “Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”

As a family, the Giannullis wanted to work through their “difficult time” together. “[They] understand that mistakes were made but that in order to move forward they need to forgive and move forward,” a separate source told Us last year.

Neither Loughlin nor the clothing brand owner have publicly addressed their involvement in the college admissions scandal, but their youngest daughter took ownership of the controversy during an appearance on Red Table Talk.

“We had the means to do something and we completely took it and ran with it. It was something that it was wrong,” the YouTuber said in October 2020. “It really can’t be excused. On paper, it’s bad — it’s really bad. But I think what a lot of people don’t know is my parents came from a place of just, ‘I love my kids I just want to help my kids — whatever is best for them — I worked my whole life to provide for my family.’ I think they thought it was normal.”