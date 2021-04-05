Family affair! Mossimo Giannulli was greeted by his three children upon his prison release on Friday, April 2.

The fashion designer’s son, Gianni Giannulli, told Extra’s Billy Bush on Monday, April 5, that his half-sisters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Bella Giannulli, joined him for pickup duty on Friday to “surprise” their dad “at the last minute.”

The trio traveled from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday, April 1, and stayed the night nearby Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution in order to be at the prison first thing the next morning. Gianni, who was born before Mossimo met his wife, Lori Loughlin, noted they were allowed to pick up their dad at 8: 30 a.m. on Friday.

Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday, April 3, that Mossimo, who shares Olivia Jade, 21, and Bella, 22, with the Full House alum, was released “three weeks earlier than planned” after being sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the college admission scandal.

Mossimo was initially transferred to the RRM Long Beach halfway house, with the Associated Press reporting that he was moved to home confinement on Friday.

“It’s Lori’s Easter surprise,” a source told Us after the designer was reunited with his wife.

Both Mossimo and Loughlin, 56, were arrested in March 2019 after being accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure their daughters’ acceptance into the University of Southern California. The pair pleaded guilty in May 2020 after previously claiming they were innocent.

Mossimo was sentenced to serve five months, which he began serving in November 2020. He must also complete 250 hours of community service and had to pay a fine. The actress, for her part, was sentenced to two months at the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin, California, which she completed in December.

A source exclusively told Us in February that the former When Calls the Heart star was “due to complete” her 100 hours of community service within the month after working with Project Angel Food and children who have learning disabilities. The couple paid their combined fines in November 2020 and must each complete two years of supervised release.

The California native’s release came as a surprise to some fans after a judge rejected Mossimo’s request in January to be released early and complete his sentence in home confinement instead.

“Mossimo had to file an emergency motion to get out of solitary because he had no access to anything while inside,” a source told Us at the time after he was transferred to a minimum-security camp the same month and quarantined in solitary for an “extended period” amid COVID-19 concerns. “He didn’t go outside for almost two weeks; he was denied access to everything other than a shower.”

While Loughlin and her husband, who wed in 1997, have yet to publicly speak out about the college admission scandal, their youngest daughter addressed the controversy in December. Olivia Jade apologized for her family’s actions during an appearance on The Red Table Talk.