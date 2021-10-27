Focusing on what is next. Following her involvement in the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin is looking to “put the past behind her,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She has served her time in jail and completed her probation, community service and paid all of her court fines,” the insider reveals to Us about the Full House alum, 57.

In 2019, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade, 22, and Bella, 23, into the University of Southern California. In March of that year, the duo were indicted and they pleaded guilty to fraud charges two months later.

The Fuller House alum was sentenced to two months behind bars and was released in December 2020. Giannulli, 58, for his part, was released in April after serving a five-month sentence.

Following her release, the source details Loughlin’s positive approach to her life as she “continues to work with Project Angel Food” after her required 100 community service hours were complete. The court ordered her to pay $150,000 in fines as well.

The Summerland alum has also “privately arranged to put two students through four years of college” and has paid their tuition and the expenses that the insider says totals over $500,000.

Loughlin is looking towards her future in the hopes that she “be allowed to move on,” the source tells Us, noting that the actress feels like there is “this stigma attached to her by people who don’t want her to have any success.”

For now, the 90210 alum has been focused on getting back to work with her role on GAC’s When Hope Calls later this year and cheering on her daughter as she competes for the mirrorball trophy on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. After a performance earlier this month, Olivia Jade opened up about having her mom in her corner.

“Literally right after we got off the stage, I called her! She’s the biggest support ever. She’s really proud of me and I love her so much,” the influencer shared with Us and other reporters at the time. “She’s, like, my hero. So it’s really nice to know she’s watching, and she’s really proud. … Mama bear! She’s excited.”

Olivia Jade also got honest about the pressure that comes with participating in the reality competition show.

“I think honestly, it’s scary to be open and vulnerable in general,” she explained. “I think [in] any situation and then knowing so many people watch and love this show and have so much respect for Val [Chmerkovskiy], who I look up to too. So it’s like, you want to make those people proud. I want to make him proud. There’s just pressure. So I think that’s why I feel a little bit of the heat, but hopefully, I’m making [him] proud.”

Chmerkovskiy, 35, for his part, noted how special his experience with his season 30 partner has been, including getting to see her bond with her mother.

“I’ve been teaching dance my whole life. I love teaching all ages. I think that’s part of the gift, seeing the kid come out and have a moment and really see the parents look at their kid, have that mold,” the professional dancer said. “I think that that’s really, for me at least, one of the biggest inspiration [and] motivation this season. I’m not even thinking about the trophy because for me, the win is nights like tonight, and [to see] a mother and daughter experience together.”

