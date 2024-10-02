On the heels of a brand-new season of Love Is Blind, season 6 alum Chelsea Blackwell is debuting her offscreen romance.
“Me & T 🤍,” Chelsea, 31, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 1, sharing photos from a photoshoot with her new boyfriend, Tim Teeter.
In a series of portraits snapped by Charlotte photographer Scott Stockton, Chelsea and Tim posed in front of the local skyline at sunset. In one pic, the pair even shared a kiss.
Chelsea has not shared further details about her romance, but her fellow members of the Love Is Blind pod squad were thrilled to hear the news.
“I LOVEEEE 😭😭🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 double date soon? 🤭,” Amy Cortes, who married Johnny McIntyre during the season 6 finale, wrote in the comments section.
Chelsea wrote back, “Oh absolutely.”
Jessica Vestal, who briefly dated Chelsea’s pod-fiancé Jimmy Presnell during the experiment, also weighed in on her former costar’s new relationship. “Our queen getting the queen treatment she deserves,” Jessica, 28, gushed via Instagram comment.
Chelsea, Jimmy, 28, and Jessica were involved in a pod love triangle during season 6 of the Netflix dating show. Jimmy, however, ultimately called off his connection with Jessica in favor of proposing to Chelsea. Their engagement was short-lived with Jimmy claiming that he no longer trusted Chelsea after she revealed details about his past romantic history on camera.
“I was really, really blindsided. We had our ups and our downs — and our downs were down — but our ups were so good to this point,” Chelsea recalled to Us Weekly in March, referring to Jimmy deciding to end their engagement. “A week before that we were over the moon [and] we were so good. We were just right before we walked into that date, we were talking about our wedding songs at the reception.”
Jimmy, meanwhile, told Us that they were “fighting really hard to get” to the wedding day.
“I had really strong feelings about her,” Jimmy exclusively told Us earlier this year. “We’re learning more and more about each other [every] single day and the couple days leading up to it, it was more of a fight to give her one extra day, unfortunately. … She broke my trust in a big way, and that really, really hurt me. And it was all I could think about. And that came from a place of me caring about my friends and not wanting my friends’ details and everything out there. I loved her.”
The pair briefly reconciled after filming wrapped in March 2023.
“He called me one day and nothing really changed in that little time period, and I thought maybe it would’ve because the cameras weren’t involved, maybe we really could make this work,” Chelsea told Us. “Our connection was so strong and I gave it a chance, and he called me four days later and said, ‘This experiment made me realize I don’t want a relationship.’”
Jimmy has also moved on, debuting his relationship with Farrah Rose Colonna via Instagram this summer.
Love Is Blind season 7 premiered Wednesday, October 2, on Netflix with an all-new Washington, D.C.-based cast of singles looking for The One.