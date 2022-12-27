Love is trusting! Love Is Blind’s Alexa Lemieux opened up about her marriage to husband Brennon Lemieux — and revealed whether the twosome signed a prenup before saying “I do.”

“No, we never had one. I also never asked for one,” Alexa, 27, explained during an Instagram Q&A on Monday, December 26. “It’s something that Brennon brought up and asked about getting one to protect me. It’s just something I wasn’t interested in doing.”

The Netflix personality added that there was “nothing wrong” with wanting to get a prenup when entering a marriage. “It’s absolutely OK, it’s just not something I personally wanted,” she noted.

Brennon, 32, also chimed in on the topic, sharing that if a partner does ask for a prenup before tying the knot, it’s important not to take it as a “slight” or a sign of distrust. “They’re just trying to help everything out in the case that something might happen in the future,” he said.

When a fan asked whether the pair were “legally married,” Alexa confirmed that they are and shared a photo of the lovebirds holding their marriage license a few days before their Netflix nuptials. “Wait, I’m confused. We’re legally married? I need to call my lawyer and have some accounts moved over,” Brennon joked.

The insurance agent and the Midwestern State University alum were one of two couples who said “I do” at the alter during season 3 of the dating experiment and only one of four to still be going strong. (Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Mike Barnett from season 1, along with Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed from season 3, are also still together.)

For Brennon, finding The One was all about listening to his intuition.

“I’m head over heels in love with her, I was absolute in the way that I felt,” Brennon exclusively told Us Weekly after the November finale, noting how “nerve-wracking” it was to think about the possibility of Alexa walking away on their wedding day. “I could only control the things that I can control.”

Since they said “yes” at the altar, the reality stars’ romance has only gotten sweeter.

“Things are great. Things are wonderful. We’ve been able to finally get he families together for a bunch of different events,” Brennon gushed to Us, sharing that he and Alexa are a happy family of four with their two dogs. “Life is wonderful. Life is great.”

Alexa, meanwhile, told Us she is equally as thrilled to be hitched to the engineer. “Every day you’re with your best friend and it’s making jokes and it’s just being goofy and being yourselves,” she said in November. “We’re just really just living our best life. I think it really was a surprise how easy marriage life is when you, like, really have your one person. It’s amazing.”

While the two hit it off immediately in the pods, navigating their real-life relationship because more difficult as they learned how to work through disagreements and their contrasting family upbringings. (Alexa was raised in an outspoken Israeli household while her man comes from a more traditional, Southern brood.)

While Brennon told Us in November that the newlyweds’ “biggest challenge” was trying to determine how they would celebrate the holidays, the pair seemingly worked out the kinks since. During Monday’s Q&A, Alexa shared how they were able to find a middle ground when it came to their differing religious backgrounds.

“I’m not super religious and Brennon’s not super religious so for us it kind of worked. Also, he was very open to and knew our kids would be Jewish,” she told her followers. “That was something that was very OK with him from the beginning and he wants to learn about stuff so he can teach our kids and be involved even though he didn’t convert.”

The Texas native clarified that she also never asked her husband to convert. “I think that’s a personal decision,” she said. “From person to person, it’s very specific.”

Brennon added, “As long as you repost the other person and their religion, then you’re fine.”