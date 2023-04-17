His happily ever after! Love Is Blind‘s Kyle Abrams is engaged to Tania Leanos less than a year after going public with their romance.

“Scene 2…💍 Thank you to everyone involved! I couldn’t have done it without you,” Abrams, 30, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, April 17, which documented his proposal to the financial consultant.

Ahead of the major milestone, Abrams offered glimpses at his relationship with Leanos. The Netflix personality revealed his now-fiancée’s identity in November 2022 following his split from Deepti Vempati.

Abrams took to social media at the time to share a video that highlighted moments with Leanos. In the Instagram reel, the reality star included clips of the couple’s nights out amid their blossoming connection.

The California native previously confirmed via Instagram that he “embarked on a new” relationship after parting ways with Vempati, 32.

Abrams and Vempati met while filming season 2 of Love Is Blind in 2022. The pair, however, didn’t originally end up together when the show debuted that same year. The India native was briefly engaged to Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, while Abrams proposed to Shaina Hurley before pulling the plug on their romance.

The former costars took their friendship to the next level after reconnecting at the Love Is Blind season 2 reunion in April 2022. Later that year, Abrams confirmed that he and Vempati decided to call it quits.

“I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today. Since After the Altar was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer,” he wrote via Instagram in September 2022. “Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way. As for what the future holds, I have no clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.”

The data analyst, for her part, addressed how she was adjusting to Abrams finding love again. “At first it was hard because, you know, obviously I care about him,” she exclusively told Us Weekly that same month. “But I have met [his girlfriend] before and she’s very sweet and, you know, I just want the best for him.”

Vempati also opened up about what ultimately led to the breakup, adding, “It was, like, an amazing time, but I think we didn’t really communicate as much as we needed to about our love languages [and] what we’re expecting out of life. There was so much pressure on us and I think it really impacted our relationship. And we’re just trying to navigate this new life. It’s been tough to lose my best friend, but you know, it is what it is.”