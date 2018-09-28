Burying the hatchet? Luann de Lesseps didn’t let the lawsuit her children filed against her earlier this year keep her from wishing her son, Noel de Lesseps, happy birthday.

“@noeldelesseps proud to be your mom!” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 53, captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Noel on Thursday, September 27. “Happy Birthday my handsome kind boy!” In the pic, Luann embraces her son as they stand over an assortment of food adorned with birthday candles.

Earlier this month, the reality star indicated that her relationship with her kids — she and ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps share adult children Noel and Victoria — was amicable following the lawsuit. “Everything is great with the kids,” Luann revealed on the September 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “You know, it was a big hiccup about me wanting to get a house upstate and not being in the Hamptons, so I decided to keep the Hamptons home and I’m getting a house upstate in any case. So it all worked out.”

She reiterated: “We had Labor Day together. It was fantastic. So everything’s great.”

Alexandre, Victoria and Noel sued Luann in July due to an alleged breach in the couple’s divorce settlement. The trio claimed that the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer failed to establish a trust that would entitle her kids to a $3.1 million estate in Sag Harbor, New York, when she purchased the home in 2013. Coincidentally, the birthday photo with her son is tagged Sag Harbor, New York.

According to her family, the Bravo personality threatened to sell the house, purchase another one in upstate New York and withhold the children’s share of the money. The three requested an injunction on the sale of the home in their lawsuit.

The legal trouble came amid a tumultuous period for Luann. She checked into rehab days later and, after two weeks in the facility, announced that she would soon be leaving to return to her cabaret tour.

The Countess and Friends star also avoided jail time for her December 2017 arrest for battery, trespass and disorderly intoxication when her plea deal was approved in August. She is required to complete community service, attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and a victim impact class, and submit to random alcohol and drug testing during her one-year probation.

