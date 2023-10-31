Machine Gun Kelly turned heads when he pulled a fake sword on a photographer on the red carpet.

Kelly, 33, “asked politely not to be photographed” when he arrived with fiancée Megan Fox at Darren Dzienciol‘s Pop Icons Halloween Party on Friday, October 27, at a private estate in Beverly Hills, a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They didn’t want to walk the red carpet, but it was the only way inside,” the insider explained.

But when a photographer snapped a photo, things took a turn for the worse. “[He] immediately unsheathed his sword and threatened the photographer,” the insider told Us. (The “Bloody Valentine” singer was carrying a replica of the Samurai sword used in Quentin Tarantino’s 2003 movie Kill Bill Vol. 1, for his costume as Uma Thurman’s character, The Bride.)

Kelly “confronted” the photographer with the sword and said, “I told you no f–king photos, a—hole.”

“He basically told him to put down his camera and got in his face,” added the source.

After the “humiliating” incident, Fox, 37, “just wanted to get inside.” Kelly, for his part, ended up “walking away” after the “brief heated exchange.”

According to the insider, Fox was already in a “bad mood” and didn’t want to go to another event after the Casamigos Halloween party earlier in the night. “She said she’d stay for a limited amount of time, but didn’t want to party hop,” the source told Us, adding that she didn’t want to be seen in the “same costume” at multiple events.

Fox was channeling the Kill Bill franchise for the night with the schoolgirl assassin Gogo Yubari, played by Chiaki Kuriyama. The Transformers star donned a black wig, white platform boots with knee-high socks and painted blood down her cheeks.

Both Fox and Kelly raised eyebrows with their costume choices, which seemingly went against SAG-AFTRA strike rules. Despite the guild — which has been walking the picket lines since July — asking members to only “dress up as characters from non-struck content” and “not post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media,” Fox uploaded a photo of herself in the Kill Bill attire via Instagram on Friday, with the official SAG-AFTRA account tagged as her caption.

Friday’s sword incident isn’t the first time Fox has been caught in the crossfire during a confrontation involving her husband-to-be. The Jennifer’s Body star seemingly had to hold Kelly back as he and UFC fighter Conor McGregor got into an argument at the 2021 MTV VMAs. In July, the pair were at the Orange Country Fair in California when they got into a physical altercation with a stranger. As they exited a ride, Fox found herself in the middle of a brawl, getting pushed into a railing when the unidentified man attempted to punch her fiancé. (Kelly and Fox both left the attraction unharmed.)

Two months prior, All American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter recalled a heated moment he allegedly had with Kelly on an episode of the “Tuna on Toast With Stryker” podcast. Ritter, 39, was starring alongside Fox in the film Johnny & Clyde and went to her trailer to pitch ideas for their characters.

“I go over [to Megan’s trailer] and there’s her man in there with her. This Colson guy, who you know as Machine Gun Kelly. I call him ‘Pistol Pete,’” Ritter said during the May episode, noting that he asked Fox if he could put his fingers in her mouth during her character’s death scene — an idea he claimed Kelly was not happy about.

“Colson, like, just goes from zero to, like, rage and [was] super angry,” he said. “He was super bummed about me asking if I could put my fingers in Megan Fox’s mouth and I knew she was right there and he just went ballistic. He kind of went [into] maniac mode.”

Kelly and Fox — who began their romance in May 2020 — have seen their fair share of ups and downs as a couple. Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us that the “twin flames” still have no wedding date in the books.

“MGK and Megan were [both] in wedding planning mode when they first got together, but things have stalled,” the insider told Us, adding that while they are“still very much together,” they aren’t “excited to jump back into” planning the day. Therefore, “no wedding date has been chosen and they aren’t actively looking at venues anymore,” the source explained.

Kelly and Fox met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. Shortly after, Brian Austin Green confirmed his split from Fox. (Green, 50, and Fox were married for nearly 10 years and share sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7. They finalized their divorce in February 2022.)

In January 2022, Kelly and Fox confirmed their engagement after walking “through hell together” during their relationship.

Reporting by Andrea Simpson