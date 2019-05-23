Addressing tough times. Magic Johnson opened up about his daughter, Elisa, narrowly escaping a home invasion in December 2018.

TMZ first reported that Elisa, 24, was at an Airbnb in San Fernando Valley with 10 other guests when two armed men invaded the residence. Johnson’s daughter was in a bedroom as the attackers held the guests at gunpoint amid the robbery. However, she was able to vacate the premises through a sliding door and went to seek safety.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player, 59, spoke about the scary moment to reporters at the 10th Annual ‘Big Fighters, Big Cause’ Charity Boxing Night Benefiting The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation on Wednesday, May 22. When Us Weekly asked how Elisa was holding up since the attack, he revealed that his daughter was “doing great.”

“Her mom, Cookie [Johnson], has done a wonderful job of really just helping her to get through it,” he explained. “It was a tough emotional time. And also, you think about your daughter, so it was tearing me up inside.”

Johnson continued to detail his wife’s instrumental role in helping Elisa after the incident, adding: “Cookie, really, I think woman to woman — it was really a great moment to see them two bond and help her through it. And then dad wanting to be the security blanket. But that’s my baby. And so I’m glad she’s able to turn a negative into a positive and help other young ladies too, as well.”

As previously reported by Us, Elisa seemingly responded to the attack by writing “God is so good” on her Instagram Stories shortly after it happened.

The NBA alum’s comments on his daughter’s terrifying attack come after Elisa addressed the moment on Instagram in April. The picture she posted showed large scars across her stomach that she acquired from the home invasion.

“As women, we tend to be very hard on ourselves. Months ago, I escaped from a home invasion and in the process I was left with intense scaring on my stomach,” she wrote. “Until now I’ve been so afraid to show these scars, and incredibly insecure about the way I look. But I now realize these scars are a part of my journey, and tell the story of who I am. I love my body, and I am proud to be in the place I am today.”

