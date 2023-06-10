RHONJ-s Margaret and Rachel Weigh in on Luis Ruelas Ex-s Restraining Order

Drama on and off the small screen. The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda are sharing their thoughts on Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ ex-fiancé Vanessa Reiser‘s recent restraining order against him.

“If she feels like she needs to protect herself then she has to do what she feels is right,” Fuda, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly at City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Award luncheon at The Plaza in NYC on Thursday, June 8.

Reiser’s attorney, Douglas Anton, exclusively told Us on Wednesday, June 7, that Ruelas, 48 — who tied the knot with Teresa Giudice in August 2022 — allegedly hired an undercover plant through Richard ‘Bo’ Dietl’s private investigation company “to stalk, harass and otherwise appear as a ‘patient’ of my client under false pretenses” in an attempt to “intimidate” Reiser, who is a licensed therapist specializing in narcissistic abuse.

Given that Ruelas and Dietl, 72, have a history and friendship together, Fuda said she’s “not surprised” Reiser was able to figure out her fake patient was allegedly someone who worked for the detective’s firm.

Josephs, 56, chimed in by stating, “I think it’s very telling that Bo Dietl is now admitting that he has worked for Luis.” She added: “I think it’s a sad state of affairs that’s all I can say. It’s pathetic.”

Ruelas did not immediately respond to Us’ request for comment, while Dietl — who previously denied being hired by the Bravo personality to look into Giudice’s RHONJ costars — told Page Six earlier this week that any potential hiring of a private investigator is confidential.

“As far as whether [Ruelas] hired us for potential private investigations, that’s confidentially [sic],” Dietl stated.

Anton told Us on Wednesday that Ruelas should “fall on his own sword, save his friend’s reputation as a private investigator, protect this young female employee from having her credibility destroyed and admit he did this, give a legal, non-harassing reason why and have his lawyer communicate that to my office.”

He continued: “I will then discuss it with my client and if it is reasonable, and she feels comfortable enough with the reason to allay her fears from this harassment and intimidation, even if she does not like that he did it, I will recommend that she dismiss the TRO and this matter can conclude peacefully for all parties.”

Prior to news of Reiser’s restraining order, Ruelas was named in a harassment lawsuit against his company, Digital Media Solutions. According to court documents obtained by Us last month, a woman named Juanita Williams is suing the business for receiving multiple telemarketing calls despite being on their “Do Not Call” registry.

Williams also claimed that she upon answering one of the calls in September 2022, she was directed to an insurance agent who allegedly told her the company had generated her number as a potential sales lead. She is seeking $1,500 per phone call. Ruelas and Giudice did not respond to the lawsuit or Us’ request for comment at the time.

With reporting by Fortune Benatar