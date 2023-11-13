Mario Lopez is getting in on the fun of poking fun at Tristan Thompson’s now-viral remarks about his past affairs.

In a promo for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Thompson, 32, sits down with his ex Khloé Kardashian’s family members to discuss his past infidelity. “When I cheat, I feel disgusting the next day,” he tells Kourtney Kardashian in the episode’s teaser, to which she responds, “So then why do you do it again?”

The line has become a meme and Lopez, 50, took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Thompson’s choice of words. “’When I cheat.’ My guy saying it like it’s a weekly occurrence. Hahaha,” the Extra host wrote on Friday, November 10, alongside a photo of Thompson’s comment.

Several fans online shared Lopez’s opinion, with one fan calling out Thompson for “saying ‘when i cheat’ like it’s a normal thing.” Another X user, meanwhile, wrote, “Just don’t cheat? 🙄.” (Lopez, for his part, admitted to cheating on ex-wife Ali Landry before their 2004 wedding. He’s been married to Courtney Lopez since 2012.)

In the promo for the Thursday, November 16, episode, Khloé, 39, informs her former partner, with whom she shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 15 months, that “in this family if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone.”

Thompson claims that he’s “in a place now where I can own up to the mistakes I’ve made.” He goes on to apologize to Kylie Jenner for cheating on Khloé with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s then- best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019. “Everyone got affected differently, you know, but I think you were affected the most,” Thompson tells a tearful Jenner, 26, in the teaser.

Thompson and Khloé, who began dating in 2016, initially stayed together after he cheated on her with multiple women days before True’s birth in 2018. The pair later called it quits in 2019 after he and Woods, 26, kissed.

The scandal took a toll on Jenner and Woods’ friendship. “I’m not happy that people were hurt and people had to go through what they went through,” Woods shared during a September 2020 interview with Natalie Manuel Lee. “It was a lot for everyone, my family, other families, friends, and not in a million years have I had a negative intention to do something bad to anyone I love.”

The friends confirmed that they had made amends by stepping out for dinner in Los Angeles in July. “Kylie was the one to reach out to Jordyn. She missed her and felt enough time had passed and they wanted to meet up,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s a work in progress and they’re taking it slow,” a second insider added.

Khloé and Thompson, for their part, rekindled their romance in 2020 but ended things for good one year later when news broke that the athlete cheated again and fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu every Thursday.