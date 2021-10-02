A special birthday tribute. Mark Consuelos shared a sweet message to celebrate wife Kelly Ripa’s milestone birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant,” the Riverdale star, 50, captioned a Saturday, October 2, Instagram gallery of the pair posing together on a beach. “My dance partner in life … My forever girl.”

He continued in his post, “For all the important days we’ve missed being together over many years, I’m so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore’, M.”

One day earlier, the Kingdom alum surprised the New Jersey native, 51, while cohosting Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday, October 1.

“Oh, my God! Thank you, sweetheart,” the daytime talk show host said as Consuelos presented her with a two-tiered cake and white bouquet on the air. “Oh, my gosh! My favorite. Oh, thank you, honey. Thank you!”

The pair — who tied the knot in 1996 — shared a smooch after his televised surprise. “Cake! Vs. Cake by the Ocean! 🎂🎉,” Ripa captioned a pic of the moment on her Instagram on Saturday.

The couple’s eldest son, Michael Consuelos, also shared a sweet tribute to his mom on his page.

“Happy Birthday, Mom!! I hope you have the greatest day ever,” the New York University alum, 24, captioned a throwback snap of the mother-son pair. “You’re a badass and an inspiration to everyone. Also, when I call you a T. Rex, I mean it as a compliment. You should know that by now.”

Ripa teasingly replied to his post, writing, “I love you Michael, you are one of my favorite kids❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂.”

The couple — who also share daughter Lola, 20, and son Joaquin, 18 — shared gushing tributes to one another for their 25th anniversary earlier this year.

“♥️♥️♥️ @kellyripa … I’ll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky…always. Happy 25th,” the Pitch alum wrote in a May social media upload.

Ripa, for her part, posted her own message to her spouse via her Instagram, alongside a photo collage of the duo over the years.

“Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye,” the Hope & Faith alum wrote at the time. “Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ (wedding, 5,10,15,20……..#25) #silver.”

Ripa is no stranger to sharing loved-up tributes to her beau, even calling him her “forever” #ManCrushMonday in a September 13 post.

“#mcm now and forever (a day at the beach),” Ripa captioned a selfie of the pair.