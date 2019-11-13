



Set it up! Mark Ruffalo revealed that he would be interested in playing matchmaker for pal Jennifer Aniston.

“I would actually,” Ruffalo, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively of Aniston, 50, at the New York premiere of Dark Waters on Tuesday, November 12. “I do have some friends that [could be a good fit]. You know, there’s a dearth of guys.”

The Avengers: Endgame actor admitted that he is unsure if the potential suitors he knows are “good enough” to be with the Friends alum. He believes “she’s got humor” and “she’s rational,” and added that the Horrible Bosses star is also “peaceful and she gets stuff done.”

Ruffalo also suggested that there aren’t many men who “are worthy” of being with his Rumor Has It costar. Aniston, who leads a relatively private life, was previously married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017 and Brad Pitt 2000 to 2005. The Morning Show actress has also been linked to John Mayer, Vince Vaughn, Tate Donovan and Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz, among others.

A source told Us in October that Aniston is “not dating and not really looking either.” But “she wouldn’t rule it out” if she happened to meet someone, the insider added. Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar in May, she admitted that she has “zero time, to be honest.”

Beyond Aniston’s love life, Ruffalo spoke with Us about how he plans to celebrate Thanksgiving this year with his family. The 13 Going on 30 star shares son Keen, 18, and daughters Bella, 14, and Odette, 12, with actress Sunrise Coigney.

“We’re going to go away from the city,” he revealed on Tuesday. “We’re going to watch movies together and lay around and eat and enjoy each other’s company and sleep in.”

Ruffalo wed Coigney, 47, in 2000. The three-time Oscar nominee honored his longtime love with a sweet birthday post via Instagram in September, writing: “So grateful to creator for bringing you in the world and making you a big part of my life.”

With reporting by Paris Hampton