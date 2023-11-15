Married at First Sight’s Amber Bowles is engaged!

Amber, 31, who was a participant on season 9 of the Lifetime series in 2019, recently accepted a proposal from her boyfriend, Kevin, during a trip to Grenada.

“On the first date, he asked me my favorite place I’ve traveled [to] and I said Grenada, and ironically that’s his favorite place too! He went to med school there! And we recently planned what I thought was a chill getaway to our favorite place and he proposed on our favorite beach,” Amber said in a statement shared with Us Weekly. “I’m very, very excited and super in shock! I had no idea!”

Amber and Kevin dated for eight months prior to their engagement. They met at Amber’s favorite pizza spot after seeing each other on the dating app Hinge. Following Kevin’s proposal, Amber shared a series of Instagram photos from their trip to Grenada, including snaps that showed off her engagement ring.

“Love you forever, @k_lal,” she captioned the post.

Amber previously shared some sweet snaps from a day spent kayaking with Kevin. “We went looking for manatees and just found water lettuce. @k_lal always takes me on the coolest adventures,” she captioned the July Instagram post.

Amber’s happy ending with Kevin comes after her tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Matt Gwynne played out on season 9 of Married at First Sight. After tying the knot as complete strangers, the twosome had a rocky relationship.

During the season 9 finale, Amber accused Matt, 36, of cheating on her and the duo agreed to get a divorce. (Matt denied the cheating allegations during the reunion episode.)

The exes reunited for the 2020 special MAFS Where Are They Now. During the sit-down, Amber revealed that she and Matt were still legally married and claimed Matt had refused to sign divorce papers.

Matt responded by claiming he’d been out of the country, but Amber pushed back, saying, “I saw you for the last few months, so you’ve definitely been in the United States of America.”

Amber then tried to get Matt to sign the divorce documents on the spot. “I asked production to bring a notary to bring the papers, and he’s gonna bring ’em, and you’re gonna sign ’em, and we’re gonna get divorced! Yes!” she said.

Although Matt declined to sign the paperwork without consulting his lawyer, the pair later finalized their divorce.

Leading up to her second marriage, Amber is doing things a bit more traditionally. Prior to popping the question, Kevin asked Amber’s father for his blessing.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.