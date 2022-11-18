No stone left unturned! Martha Stewart revealed that she happily snooped around in both Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s homes during their March hang out.

The Martha Stewart Living founder, 81, told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 17, that she had a “fabulous” time looking through the Kardashians stars’ houses.

“They live sort of in a compound,” Stewart said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “They have very nice houses. Many rooms … like, 150 Hermes pocketbooks in a closet.”

The lifestyle guru noted that she “got to go into every closet, every refrigerator” while exploring the two pads.

“[I went] into basements, attics — well, they don’t have an attic, but [I went] everywhere,” Stewart added. “We had such a good time. A very nice house tour.”

The Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party cohost “surprised” Kardashian, 38, in March after pal Jenner, 67, asked her to stop by and have lunch with the mother-daughter duo. Both the Good American cofounder and the momager shared behind-the-scenes photos from the afternoon on social media.

“We had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself, @marthastewart48,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram alongside a series of selfies with Stewart and her mom. “Queen Martha has always been someone I have adored. She’s ambitious, motivated, kind, funny as hell, she’s bad ass! She is organized AF. She throws down in the kitchen. She loves landscaping. She loves animals, loves her CBD And she ain’t no snitch. This is my kind of Queen ♥️ 👑 All Hail 👑.”

The Kris Jenner… and All Things Kardashian author was equally as excited about spending time with the Martha Bakes alum — and shared her own thank you on Instagram after the fact.

“Martha!!!! How do I say thank you for coming to the house and helping me surprise @khloekardashian??!!!!!! You are someone I have truly looked up to and admired for so many years!!!” Jenner wrote in March. “You have been such an inspiration to me in so many ways! I love to celebrate, to entertain, to cook, to garden, to create moments for my family and through the years I have been so excited and delighted by your shows, your magazines, your recipes, your holiday decorations and tips, and your overall style.”

Stewart, for her part, has been running in the Kardashian-Jenner circle for years. She even gave Us Weekly exclusive insight into Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance before they split this summer.

“They’re fun,” the cookbook author told Us in May after having a run-in with the former couple at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner one month prior. “They’re very nice together.”

When asked whether they were going to last, the New Jersey native replied, “No, of course not.” She added that she had “no idea” how serious they were.

Kim, 42, and the King of Staten Island star, 29, started dating in fall 2021. Us confirmed in August that the Hulu personality and the Saturday Night Live alum had called it quits. Davidson has since moved on with Emily Ratajkowski.