Travis Kelce’s fame has not yet made it across the pond — just ask Callum Turner.

The Masters of the Air actor, 33, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 8, where he joined host Jimmy Fallon, guest Mariska Hargitay and The Roots member Tariq Trotter for a game of Catchphrase. (Fallon, 49, and Hargitay, 60, were on one team while Turner paired up with Trotter, 52.)

To start his team’s turn, Trotter drew a card that read “Travis Kelce,” and things went off the rails as Turner attempted to guess who the musician was talking about.

“He has a faded haircut, his girlfriend is Taylor Swift,” Trotter said to a visibly confused Turner. The actor quickly replied, “Oh, Kelce!”

Related: How Do You Know Boys in the Boat's Callum Turner? His Most Notable Roles Callum Turner is the internet’s latest boyfriend — even though he’s admittedly not the biggest social media user. “It’s just because I’m already addicted to my phone enough. It’s a simple question with a very simple answer … and that’s the truth,” Turner explained in a 2018 interview about his online absence. “If I had […]

When Trotter asked for the NFL star’s first name, Turner admitted, “I don’t know,” as the crowd laughed.

“I’m from England!” Turner yelled back before turning to the crowd. “What’s his name?”

After various shouts from the crowd, Turner said, “There you go, there you go.”

Fallon accepted the answer, but when his team lost that round, he threw some shade Turner’s way.

“I was close, that was almost like saying Kelce without Travis,” the host quipped. Hargitay responded, “Shots fired.”

Turner, in all his charismatic glory, turned back to the audience and said, “Thank you for your help, by the way.”

Related: Unlikely Celebrity Couples Over the Years They dated?! From Tom Cruise and Cher to Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga, some celebrity couples don't always make sense to the untrained eye. Check out these unexpected celebrity romances.

While Hargitay was on the show to promote the 25th season of Law & Order: SVU, Turner sat down with Fallon to discuss his Apple TV+ show, Masters of the Air, which also stars Austin Butler.

Turner stars as Major John “Bucky” Egan in the series, which is based on Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller. The show tells the story of the 100th Bomb Group during World War II, which was led by Major Egan and Major Gale “Buck” Cleven (Butler).

While they discussed the show at length, one thing that appeared to be off-limits was Turner’s personal life, which keeps making headlines.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Turner and Dua Lipa had been dating “for a little while” after they were spotted out together. The couple has “an amazing connection” and “the chemistry is there,” a source told Us at the time.

“[Callum] makes Dua happy, and she’s excited to see where things go,” the insider added. “It’s too soon to see if there’s any long-term potential between Dua and Callum, they’re definitely into each other.”