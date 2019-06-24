Getting creative! Matthew Koma shared the NSFW way he apologized to fiancée Hilary Duff after picking a fight with her on Instagram on Monday, June 24.

The musician, 32, posted a photo of a sex toy hiding in a pizza box along with a hilarious note. “Sorry I was a…” the words read, with a plastic penis at the bottom to finish off the sentence.

“Sometimes it’s pizza night and you start an unnecessary argument and owe your significant other an apology,” he explained.

The Younger star, 31, replied to the cheeky post, writing, “I can’t believe you shared this sweet moment honey.”

One day prior, the couple was sharing a sweet smooch on the beach as their daughter, Banks, 12 months, hitched a ride on her dad’s back as seen in Duff’s Instagram Stories.

It’s not the first time Koma has overshared the twosome’s antics: In January, the “Kisses Back” crooner revealed via a text conversation between the two that he had left a poop-filled diaper in her car. “You left a s—t diaper in my car btw,” she wrote to her beau. “Watch your back.”

Koma jokingly replied in response: “I left my mark.”

Duff was incredulous that her man would share their brow-raising exchange with fans. “@MatthewKoma I can’t believe you shared this,” she wrote on Instagram Stories at the time.

The DJ proposed to the Lizzie McGuire alum in May after reconciling in late 2017.

“He asked me to be his wife,” the “So Yesterday” singer captioned an Instagram shot of herself holding up her new bling.

The pair welcomed Banks in June 2018. (Duff also shares son Luca, 7, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.)

The Haunting of Sharon Tate star told Us Weekly earlier this month that her daughter’s birth had strengthened her relationship with her groom-to-be. “I think having a baby definitely brought us even closer together and we feel happier and more in love than ever and so [the engagement] felt right,” she said. “We are looking forward to our long future together. He kind of surprised me and I was like, ‘Yes! Of course! You’re my favorite person in the whole entire world outside of my kids.’” She joked, “He knows he comes third.”

