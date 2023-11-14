The Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, wants to honor Taylor Swift in a big way ahead of her Brazil Eras Tour concerts.

Paes, 53, took to social media on Sunday, November 12, to repost a fan account’s depiction of the city’s famous Christ the Redeemer Statue wearing Swift’s iconic Junior Jewels shirt from her “You Belong With Me” music video. Paes then replied via X (formerly Twitter) that he would try his best to make it happen.

“Dear @taylorswift13 fans. I’m going to ask dear Father Omar to see if we can get this honor,” he wrote, adding that Omar is the guy “who runs the projections” for the statue.

The mayor then followed up his message by explaining that he didn’t have the final say in the decision — and even referenced a different pop star: Beyoncé.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind Swifties that City Hall has no power over the police,” Paes explained. “The Municipal Guard and our teams will have a special scheme to take care of the public order throughout the surrounding area, but demanding policing from the mayor is like going to Taylor’s show and asking for ‘Single Ladies.’”

Swift, 33, is set to perform three shows in Rio De Janeiro at Estádio Nilton Santos on Friday, November 17, through Sunday, November 19. She will then return to São Paulo, Brazil on Friday, November 24, to perform three nights at the Allianz Parque.

Following her Brazil shows, Swift will travel to Asia, Europe and Australia before returning to the U.S. and Canada in October 2024.

Swift’s The Eras Tour, which takes the audience on a journey through all ten of her musical eras, began in March — and has proven to be a huge success.

In mid-October, Forbes shared that Swift’s Eras Tour was the No. 1 Top Earning Summer Concert Tour of 2023, with its 56 U.S. shows earning $780 million.

Following the popularity of her concerts, Swift announced in August that she was bringing The Eras Tour to the big screen.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift wrote via Instagram in October 2023 alongside a trailer for the film. “Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheaters.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

The weekend after the film’s release, AMC revealed that The Eras Tour movie earned $92.8 million from 3,850 theaters at the domestic box office and brought in another $30.7 million overseas.

After the release of her The Eras Tour movie in October, Bloomberg announced that month that the “Lavender Haze” songstress had reached billionaire status.

According to a Bloomberg News Analysis at the time, Swift’s net worth is reportedly $1.1 billion and the singer is “one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on music and performing alone, the result of work and talent, but also canny marketing and timing.”