Shots fired. Megan Fox publicly lashed out at her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, after he shared a Halloween photo on Instagram featuring their youngest son, Journey.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, posted a photo on Sunday, November 1, showing him in a fuzzy white onesie, while his 4-year-old stood nearby wearing a Spider-Man costume. “Hope you all had a good Halloween!!” he captioned the pic.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” the Transformers actress, 34, commented on the pic. “I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media.”

“I know you love your kids,” she continued. “But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

The Anger Management alum subsequently deleted the post and shared the photo on Instagram with Journey cropped out of the pic. Fox, meanwhile, turned off the comments on her own Halloween post, showing her dressed as a white-bearded wizard with three pals.

Green confirmed his split from the New Girl actress in May, after nearly 10 years of marriage. The pair share three sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey.

Their breakup came shortly before Us Weekly broke the news that Fox had moved on with her Midnight in the Switchgrass costar Machine Gun Kelly. The couple’s relationship has progressed quickly, with the lovebirds showing PDA in his “Drunk Face” music video and Fox introducing the rapper to her kids.

A source told Us in September that Green “isn’t devastated by their split anymore” and that he “doesn’t care” that Fox and Kelly have been flaunting their relationship.

“[He] is trying to focus on his own life and obviously dating a few other girls in public himself,” the insider added. “He’s not taking it personally.”