Meghan King has been personally impacted by Tamra Judge’s beef with Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador.
“I didn’t even know about it until I bought a ticket to their [“Tres Amigas”] show in St. Louis,” Meghan, 39, said during the latest episode of Happy Hour With Us: Sip or Spill. “I wanted to see Tamra, and then I found out Tamra wasn’t in it. And so I’m calling, like, ‘How do I cancel?’”
King added that she “would love” to have seen Shannon, 59, but felt “weird” going to see Vicki, 61, whom she’s butted heads with since they appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County together.
“And so, I’m calling, like, ‘How do I get a refund?’ And then they ended up canceling that show anyway. So, I manifested that,” King quipped.
Tamra, 56, shed some light on why she pulled out of the “Tres Amigas” tour via Instagram last month.
“The reason why I am not doing the Tres Amigas is because I caught them talking behind my back. That’s why,” she wrote.
Tamra also slammed Vicki for claiming during an appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show that Tamra’s assistant had caused problems between the trio.
“It is an absolute blatant f–king lie,” Tamra claimed. “This is bulls–t, and don’t listen to [Vicki’s] lies.”
While the wound is still fresh for Tamra, Meghan is no longer fazed by her own dynamic with Vicki.
“I was on Jeff Lewis’ Sirius show recently, and [RHOC alum] Kelly Dodd called in, and she was like, ‘Why are you talking s–t about Vicki?’ And I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ And I guess I had said something in passing, but I was like, ‘Kelly, I don’t really even know Vicki anymore. It’s just kind of a fun go-to beef that’s really harmless,’” Meghan explained.
While Meghan isn’t losing sleep over the situation, she chose to take a sip of bubbly rather than spill to Us whether Vicki still has her blocked on social media. She did, however, get candid about the plastic surgery she’s had done.
“I had the tip of my nose, like, made smaller, and then I had breast augmentations twice — after 10 years, I got the second one,” Meghan said. “It’s weird to say do I regret it or do I want more, because I like the way I look. But I also feel like — it kind of makes me a little embarrassed to say that I did something because I cared that much [that] I went under the knife. But I don’t regret it.”
The television personality is looking ahead rather than backward in more ways than one. She recently embarked on a new career path: real estate.
“I got my real estate license a few months ago, making the shift from mommy influencing. I stopped showing my kids’ faces on Instagram about a year ago, and I wanted to kind of transition and parlay my influence into real estate because it’s always been a passion of mine,” King told Us. “So, I worked really hard, got my license pretty quickly, and I’m working as a concierge real estate agent.”
With reporting by Christina Garibaldi