Meghan King has been personally impacted by Tamra Judge’s beef with Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador.

“I didn’t even know about it until I bought a ticket to their [“Tres Amigas”] show in St. Louis,” Meghan, 39, said during the latest episode of Happy Hour With Us: Sip or Spill. “I wanted to see Tamra, and then I found out Tamra wasn’t in it. And so I’m calling, like, ‘How do I cancel?’”

King added that she “would love” to have seen Shannon, 59, but felt “weird” going to see Vicki, 61, whom she’s butted heads with since they appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County together.

“And so, I’m calling, like, ‘How do I get a refund?’ And then they ended up canceling that show anyway. So, I manifested that,” King quipped.

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

Tamra, 56, shed some light on why she pulled out of the “Tres Amigas” tour via Instagram last month.

“The reason why I am not doing the Tres Amigas is because I caught them talking behind my back. That’s why,” she wrote.

Tamra also slammed Vicki for claiming during an appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show that Tamra’s assistant had caused problems between the trio.

“It is an absolute blatant f–king lie,” Tamra claimed. “This is bulls–t, and don’t listen to [Vicki’s] lies.”

Related: Real Housewives Who Got Into Physical Altercations on the Show Sometimes the fighting on The Real Housewives isn’t just verbal. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral were suspended from filming the show’s 14th season in September 2023 after a “mutual physical” altercation, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. “Jennifer and Danielle got in a fight about a hairdresser they […]

While the wound is still fresh for Tamra, Meghan is no longer fazed by her own dynamic with Vicki.

“I was on Jeff Lewis’ Sirius show recently, and [RHOC alum] Kelly Dodd called in, and she was like, ‘Why are you talking s–t about Vicki?’ And I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ And I guess I had said something in passing, but I was like, ‘Kelly, I don’t really even know Vicki anymore. It’s just kind of a fun go-to beef that’s really harmless,’” Meghan explained.

While Meghan isn’t losing sleep over the situation, she chose to take a sip of bubbly rather than spill to Us whether Vicki still has her blocked on social media. She did, however, get candid about the plastic surgery she’s had done.

Related: Stars Who Opened Up About Plastic Surgery It’s often thought that celebrities who’ve had plastic surgery will go to any lengths to hide their secret, but stars from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Courteney Cox have been candid about their experiences going under the knife. Some celebrities have even shared their plastic surgery nightmares. Heidi Montag, for example, developed health problems due to her […]

“I had the tip of my nose, like, made smaller, and then I had breast augmentations twice — after 10 years, I got the second one,” Meghan said. “It’s weird to say do I regret it or do I want more, because I like the way I look. But I also feel like — it kind of makes me a little embarrassed to say that I did something because I cared that much [that] I went under the knife. But I don’t regret it.”

The television personality is looking ahead rather than backward in more ways than one. She recently embarked on a new career path: real estate.

Which OG Housewife Do You Want to Return?

“I got my real estate license a few months ago, making the shift from mommy influencing. I stopped showing my kids’ faces on Instagram about a year ago, and I wanted to kind of transition and parlay my influence into real estate because it’s always been a passion of mine,” King told Us. “So, I worked really hard, got my license pretty quickly, and I’m working as a concierge real estate agent.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi