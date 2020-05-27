Take a seat! Meghan McCain wasn’t afraid to voice her strong opinions about people breaking social distancing rules over Memorial Day weekend.

After seeing footage of people celebrating the holiday “like any other Memorial Day weekend” at beaches and lakes despite the global coronavirus health crisis, the hosts of The View took turns expressing their disappointment toward the citizens who were “overcrowding” public spaces.

“The clip that seemed to have gotten the most attention was this clip coming out of the Ozarks of people basically looking like they’re in MTV’s Spring Break,” McCain, 35, began. “Look, I’ve been advocating on this show for over a month to reopen the economy … and I think I’m just confused as to why I’ve been advocating for a slow roll open of the economy if we are going to have this in-between between completely isolating, quarantining forever, and Girls Gone Wild.”

The Columbia University grad admitted to feeling “confused” and “upset” by these public examples of “insensitivity” toward people who are suffering during these uncertain times. “It really has made me very disheartened,” McCain said. “I’ve been completely isolated and quarantined and all I want to do by August is be able to buy a crib for my baby in a store and visit my father’s grave. That’s it.”

McCain announced in March that she and her husband, Ben Domenech, were expecting their first child together less than a year after she suffered a miscarriage. At the time, she noted that she would be working from home “starting immediately” at the recommendation of her doctors.

“It’s not just about you,” she added on The View. “It’s about, do you have people in your life who are immune-compromised? Do you know anyone that is dealing with cancer? Do you know anyone that is over the age of 60? Do you know anyone that’s pregnant? … I don’t think I understand why that is being lost on so many Americans.”

Cohost Joy Behar echoed McCain’s honest take on the situation, comparing social distancing guidelines to other commonly observed rules like wearing a seatbelt.

“The rules are being distorted,” Behar, 77, explained. “School children are now forced to wear bulletproof backpacks. Why is it that their freedoms are being infringed upon but yours are not because you don’t want to wear a mask? Why are you more important than those children?”