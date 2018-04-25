“My rock and foundation.” Those were the first public words Donald Trump used to describe his wife, first lady Melania Trump, after several women, including porn star Stormy Daniels, spoke out about their alleged affairs with the president.

In an email sent to his supporters April 17, Trump used the subject line “My better half” to gush about Melania ahead of her 48th birthday April 26: “I wouldn’t be the man I am today without her by my side,” the 45th president, 71, wrote of his third wife (with whom he shares son Barron, 12). “She’s the cornerstone of our family.”

But when it comes to her husband, the former model doesn’t feel the same. A source reveals to Us that before Vanessa Trump split from Donald Trump Jr., she turned to her ­mother-in-law, FLOTUS, for advice: “Melania told her, ‘The Trump men are one and the same — vain and ­power-hungry.’”

The insider adds that that she told Vanessa, 40, “she could do nothing to change that and offering her husband an ultimatum would be a huge mistake because he would choose his thirst for power like his dad.”

In the end, her only choice was to file for divorce from Trump Jr., also 40, which she did on March 15.

Though Melania has yet to determine if she’ll leave her Trump spouse, one thing is certain: The drama is tearing her apart. Notes a pal: “It’s not an easy time for her.”

As Us previously reported, Trump Jr., cheated on his wife with Aubrey O’Day years before their split. The pair met on the set of season 5 of the Celebrity Apprentice in 2011. Despite the scandal, Trump Jr. and Vanessa — who share Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3 — stayed together at the time.

