Michael B. Jordan revealed why he’s not rushing into a relationship despite feeling “lonely” at times.
Jordan, 37, reflected on the “worst part” of himself during the Monday, March 11, episode of the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast, confessing that his love for “multitasking” and “juggling the balancing act” of his many professions has led to a “loneliness” he can’t escape.
“There’s a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating and the weight is isolating,” he shared. “The worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands. Sometimes falling into the spaces of being alone, feeling alone.”
When asked how “the Sexiest Man Alive finds love,” Jordan laughed and replied that he would “revert back to the last question.”
The Creed star expanded on his answer, admitting, “I go back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what’s the best partner for me.”
Jordan, who was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020, noted that bringing a woman into his world “isn’t easy.”
“It’s not just ‘I love you, you love me,’” he explained, adding that even though he believes it “should be enough” to just love your partner, “It’s not quite that simple.”
Jordan added that he’s looking for someone to “understand all of me and all that comes with me as well.” His ideal mate would have to also understand his desire for “that balance between wanting to be available and there for that person while I’m juggling everything else.”
He noted that he’s struggled with “feeling OK to put the other part of my business down,” pointing out that relationships take “sacrifice” and “compromise.”
Jordan’s hesitation to settle down also stems from his long career as an actor, which he said has delayed his adventurous side. “There’s also a part of me that really hasn’t lived life yet. … I haven’t traveled for fun,” he shared. “I gotta start living. I’ve sacrificed and I’ve zoned in for so long.”
He explained, “I’m not looking but it would take a very special person to understand and grow with me.” However, he confirmed he does “want a family eventually,” so he’s not ruling out romance forever. “We’ll see what’s up,” he teased.
Although Jordan has remained focused on his career, many of his fans have a vested interest in his love life. Jordan was linked to Kendall Jenner and Kiki Layne before sparking a relationship with Lori Harvey.
Jordan and Harvey, 27, were first linked in fall 2020 when the actor was photographed getting off a plane with the model in her hometown of Atlanta. In January 2021, they confirmed their romance via Instagram, sharing artsy photos together.
Deal of the DayFlavor Is In Full Bloom View Deal
Us Weekly confirmed in June 2022 that Jordan and Harvey called it quits after nearly two years of dating.
Jordan’s love life made headlines again in November 2023 when Bre Tiesi claimed on season 7 of Selling Sunset that she once hooked up with the actor.
“Who would you sleep with celebrity-wise? Who would you pick?” Chrishell Stause asked costars Tiesi, 32, Amanza Smith and Emma Hernan. After Smith, 47, picked the Black Panther actor, Tiesi teased, “I could do that, and I’ve done that. I’ve slept with all of my favorites. I’m kidding.”