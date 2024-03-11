Michael B. Jordan revealed why he’s not rushing into a relationship despite feeling “lonely” at times.

Jordan, 37, reflected on the “worst part” of himself during the Monday, March 11, episode of the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast, confessing that his love for “multitasking” and “juggling the balancing act” of his many professions has led to a “loneliness” he can’t escape.

“There’s a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating and the weight is isolating,” he shared. “The worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands. Sometimes falling into the spaces of being alone, feeling alone.”

When asked how “the Sexiest Man Alive finds love,” Jordan laughed and replied that he would “revert back to the last question.”

Related: The Internet's Best Boyfriends of 2023, Ranked Several celebrities have earned the title of “The Internet’s Boyfriend,” but some have stood out more than others throughout 2023. The slang term of endearment is used in reference to a popular male celebrity who fans obsess over online. “They stand for something good, whether that be just kindness, whether that be challenging gender norms, […]

The Creed star expanded on his answer, admitting, “I go back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what’s the best partner for me.”

Jordan, who was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020, noted that bringing a woman into his world “isn’t easy.”

“It’s not just ‘I love you, you love me,’” he explained, adding that even though he believes it “should be enough” to just love your partner, “It’s not quite that simple.”

Jordan added that he’s looking for someone to “understand all of me and all that comes with me as well.” His ideal mate would have to also understand his desire for “that balance between wanting to be available and there for that person while I’m juggling everything else.”

Related: Michael B. Jordan’s Dating History: Lori Harvey, Kendall Jenner and More Ladies’ man! Michael B. Jordan tries to keep his love life out of the spotlight, but he has been linked to a number of famous women over the years. The actor quickly became known as a Hollywood heartthrob in 2009 after he joined the cast of Friday Night Lights as quarterback Vince Howard. The interest […]

He noted that he’s struggled with “feeling OK to put the other part of my business down,” pointing out that relationships take “sacrifice” and “compromise.”

Jordan’s hesitation to settle down also stems from his long career as an actor, which he said has delayed his adventurous side. “There’s also a part of me that really hasn’t lived life yet. … I haven’t traveled for fun,” he shared. “I gotta start living. I’ve sacrificed and I’ve zoned in for so long.”

He explained, “I’m not looking but it would take a very special person to understand and grow with me.” However, he confirmed he does “want a family eventually,” so he’s not ruling out romance forever. “We’ll see what’s up,” he teased.

Although Jordan has remained focused on his career, many of his fans have a vested interest in his love life. Jordan was linked to Kendall Jenner and Kiki Layne before sparking a relationship with Lori Harvey.

Related: Michael B. Jordan’s Dapper Style Evolution: Perfectly Tailored Suits, More Eye candy! Through the years, Michael B. Jordan has wowed Us with his acting skills, good looks and impressive style. The Hollywood hunk knows how to command attention on the red carpet, complementing his pearly white smile with the best garbs that sometimes push fashion boundaries. At the Creed III premiere in February 2023, Jordan […]

Jordan and Harvey, 27, were first linked in fall 2020 when the actor was photographed getting off a plane with the model in her hometown of Atlanta. In January 2021, they confirmed their romance via Instagram, sharing artsy photos together.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day Flavor Is In Full Bloom View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2022 that Jordan and Harvey called it quits after nearly two years of dating.

Jordan’s love life made headlines again in November 2023 when Bre Tiesi claimed on season 7 of Selling Sunset that she once hooked up with the actor.

“Who would you sleep with celebrity-wise? Who would you pick?” Chrishell Stause asked costars Tiesi, 32, Amanza Smith and Emma Hernan. After Smith, 47, picked the Black Panther actor, Tiesi teased, “I could do that, and I’ve done that. I’ve slept with all of my favorites. I’m kidding.”