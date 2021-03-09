On the mend. Michael Sheen revealed that he has been battling the coronavirus for “weeks” along with his girlfriend, Anna Lundberg, and their 17-month-old daughter, Lyra.

“I’ve spent the last few weeks laid low by COVID,” Sheen, 52, wrote via Twitter on Monday, March 8, alongside a photo at his home. “It’s been very difficult & quite scary.”

I’ve spent the last few weeks laid low by COVID. It’s been very difficult & quite scary. On #InternationalWomensDay I want to thank all the incredible women-Anna, Mum, Lily, Joanne, my friends & all the women I am lucky enough to have support me who’ve helped me through this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O5fPqNTlB2 — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) March 9, 2021

The Prodigal Son star then gave a shout-out to the females in his life in honor of International Women’s Day, writing, “I want to thank all the incredible women – Anna, Mum, [daughter] Lily, [sister] Joanne, my friends & all the women I am lucky enough to have support me who’ve helped me through this.”

Lundberg confirmed on Monday that their whole family has been dealing with COVID-19 over the last month.

“Yes, we’ve all been dealing with THE virus the last few weeks,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of their little one playing doctor with her toys. “Michael and Lyra caught it first and then, inevitably, so did I.”

The Swedish actress, 26, noted it’s been “very challenging” for all of them, revealing “luckily, we’re all much better now.” Lundberg detailed the group’s symptoms, saying, she had “relatively mild symptoms” allowing her to tend to her boyfriend and their baby.

“I’m extremely grateful for our recovery and the support we’ve had from friends and family,” she added.

A month prior, the couple celebrated Sheen’s birthday COVID-free. “Happy Birthday you fine wine sauce pot you! ❤☕,” Lundberg wrote via Instagram on February 5, sharing a snap of her man sipping a warm beverage.

The Good Omens actor, who also shares 22-year-old daughter Lily with ex Kate Beckinsale, was on the set of his Fox series on his birthday. “Thanks so much for all the lovely birthday messages!” he wrote via Twitter alongside a photo in costume and wearing a face covering. “Been on set all day so apologies for not being able to respond until now.”

Sheen and Lundberg welcomed their first child together in September 2019.

“Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born,” the Underworld actor wrote via Twitter at the time. “On behalf of Anna and myself thanks to everyone for your lovely messages of congratulations. It’s been a wonderful, bleary-eyed week full of love and kindness and extraordinary poo. #NotReferringToMyself.”