Michelle Yeoh and her longtime love, Jean Todt, have finally tied the knot after 19 years together.

“Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much ❤️❤️,” Formula One driver Felipe Massa wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 27, confirming Yeoh, 60, and Todt, 77, had wed earlier that day.

Massa even shared a glimpse of the couple’s wedding program, which read, “We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T. proposed to marry M. Y. and she said YES! Today after 6,992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together.”

Neither Yeoh — who earned her Academy Award win in March for her role in Everything, Everything All at Once — nor Todt have shared further details from their intimate nuptials. Massa, 42, included several photos of the newlyweds’ ceremony in his Thursday tribute, revealing that Yeoh walked down the aisle in a white blouse and matching skirt. The bride later changed into a fitted lace gown for the reception. Todt, for his part, opted for a dark suit and blue tie throughout the occasion. In one snap, Massa beamed next to the couple while Yeoh held up her Oscar trophy.

Yeoh and Todt met when the actress was hired for a publicity campaign for Ferrari. Todt was the CEO of the luxury car brand at the time. After their whirlwind romance and proposal, Yeoh and Todt were not in a rush to tie the knot.

“We’ve been threatening to get married for such a long time. Sometimes we say, ‘Wait, didn’t we already do it?’” she joked to The Guardian in 2021.

Last month, a source exclusively filled Us Weekly in on the pair’s decision to prolong their engagement. “They got engaged very quickly, but when they started planning a wedding, no dates worked because they both were so busy with their careers,” the insider told Us. “They like to joke with friends that they’re going to elope at any moment and that excitement seems to be what they love.”

The source also noted that the twosome are “secure in their relationship” and fully “committed to each other.”

Yeoh — who was recently filming the Wicked movies in London ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike and subsequent production hiatus — was previously married to businessman Dickson Poon between 1988 and 1992. Upon her first marriage, she took a break from making movies.

“When I got married, it was a conscious decision to leave acting,” Yeoh told Bustle in a March profile. “It wasn’t because of pressure from Dickson and his family or anything like that — because in Asia, it does happen where the women are [expected to be] a married housewife or a mother as soon as possible and not work. But at that time, it was my choice to leave because I’m not a good multitasker.”

She added: “I looked in awe at some of the actresses who were able to juggle being a mother, take the kids to school, and act or produce. It blew my mind. I felt if I continued acting, I’d be constantly away from home. I couldn’t understand how I could have a full [career while] being married. I really, really wanted to start a family. That was my new career move. I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh, I have to find another job.’”

Yeoh ultimately found out she was unable to have children of her own, and the couple decided to get a divorce. “I didn’t want for us to be bitter 10 years down the road,” she recalled to Bustle. “In Asian families, people want to have sons and daughters [because] they are an extension and a legacy. And when you have the realization [that you can’t have kids], you have to deal with it. You deal with the curveballs that are thrown at you.”