In good spirits. Nearly two months after Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya went their separate ways, the former Bachelorette is subtly offering insight into her post-breakup world.

“Happier,” Young, 29, captioned a Wednesday, August 3, Instagram snap while walking down the street in Studio City, California. In the photo, the schoolteacher posed in beige joggers, a white crop top and matching heels.

While Young — who served as The Bachelorette lead for season 18 in 2021 — did not further address her post-split mindset, her fellow Bachelor Nation alums praised her strength in the comments.

“Happy looks good on you! 🙌,” host Jesse Palmer replied to her Wednesday pic.

Ryan Claytor, who met Young when they both appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, added: “*snaps fingers* you better🔥.”

The Minnesota native and Olukoya, 28, announced in June that they had broken off their engagement less than one year after their televised Bachelorette proposal.

“To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy,” Young wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going out separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

She continued: “I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me. At the same time, I’m deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak.”

The Canada native was equally emotional after the pair’s split. “Michelle and I are going to move forward separately,” Olukoya noted in his own June 17 Instagram Story statement. “Hearts are heavy, emotions are high and we are dealing with this the best way we can.”

The Bachelor season 25 alum has since been focused on moving forward following their breakup.

“Michelle showed up with a bestie looking absolutely radiant in a chocolate monokini, cover-up and silk hard scarf,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on July 14 about her attendance at a Miami Swim Week event. “She was in the best of spirits, sporting her megawatt smile.”

The sales executive, for his part, has since relocated to Los Angeles from his previous home base in Austin, Texas.

“It’s something that’s been in the back of his mind for some time,” a second insider told Us in July, noting that the reality TV star is sharing an apartment with fellow season 18 alum Rodney Mathews. “Nayte wants to get into modeling. He’s still doing tech sales so modeling would be more of a hobby.”

The source added: “He’s enjoying the summer, getting to spend time with friends and getting situated in L.A. He’ll be doing more traveling like to Cancun in August.”

