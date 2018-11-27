Social media official! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Pesce, has taken his last name on Instagram.

The 33-year-old has changed her Instagram handle to @lauren_sorrentino and added her hubby’s moniker to her bio as well. While her Twitter handle remains @lauren_pesce, her name on the microblogging platform is now Lauren Sorrentino.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly broke the news that Lauren and the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 36, tied the knot. They’ve been inseparable since their special day, having spent Thanksgiving together on November 22 and soaking in as much quality time as they can before Mike surrenders to the Bureau of Prisons on or after January 15, 2019, for tax evasion charges.

“We don’t necessarily have a plan for [when I go away]. I don’t know if you can actually plan for such a thing,” the MTV personality told Us on November 3. “But it’s gonna be a blip in the radar and, you know, we’re happy to start a family now.”

Lauren also isn’t concerned about the eight months Mike will serve behind bars. “If you have ever been through someone getting sober through recovery, if you come out on the other side of that successfully and in a positive way, anything is possible,” she told Us. “Like he said, a blip in the radar and not a concern for us.”

In the meantime, Mike, who was sentenced along with his brother Marc Sorrentino in October, is enjoying newlywed life with Lauren. “He really wants to spend as much time as he can with her,” a source exclusively told Us after Mike was charged. “He’s looking forward to working up until he goes away.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!