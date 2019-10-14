



Miley Cyrus is singing soup’s praises! On Monday, October 14, the “Can’t Be Tamed” songstress took to her Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of her and boyfriend Cody Simpson each enjoying their own bowl of the soothing food.

“Soup is an aphrodisiac,” the 26-year-old declared as she posted a photo of the duo kissing over a table while wearing matching black outfits. Though it’s unclear exactly when the picture was taken, Cyrus’ light brown soup is clearly visible, as is Simpson’s white soup, which also appears to have vegetables in it. Who knew the liquid meal wielded such power?

Seeing as how the Grammy winner is still recovering from a recent bout of tonsillitis that forced her to have surgery at a hospital in Los Angeles, we’re betting the soup was comforting in addition to being a turn-on.

Furthermore, the pair’s coordinating ensembles made another appearance on Cyrus’ Instagram Stories on Monday, as she also shared a photo of her and her new boo, 22, posing in a bathroom. In that photo, the Hannah Montana alum has her hand over the Australian singer’s shoulder while he takes the photo. Cyrus then added a black heart emoji to the back and white image.

In addition to sharing some new photos, the Tennessee native also gave her followers a first listen to one of Simpson’s new songs. The track, called “Golden Thing,” is seemingly about Cyrus. “Crystal dream, Cali queen / Radiant hand, vibrant sand / I’m shot, it’s a golden thing she’s got,” Simpson sings.

The Black Mirror actress clearly approves of the tune, which is likely the one Simpson wrote for her while she was recovering in the hospital earlier this month. “Drop. It. Baby.” she wrote on Instagram below yet another black heart emoji.

Cyrus confirmed the duo’s relationship earlier this month, and since then there has been no shortage of PDA-filled posts from the pair on social media. On Sunday, October 13, Simpson shared a photo via his Instagram Stories of he and his new boo donning Joker makeup (thanks to a filter) as they touched tongues.

“We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship,” the “All Day” singer told Us Weekly and other reporters on Friday, October 11. “It hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is we’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy.”

Cyrus’ relationship with Simpson comes after she announced her separation from Liam Hemsworth in August after nearly eight months of marriage. Hemsworth, 29, filed for divorce 11 days after Cyrus was spotted kissing blogger Kaitlynn Carter. However, she and the Hills: New Beginnings star split in September.

