



Getting in the Halloween spirit! Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson got cozy — and creepy — in an Instagram Story posted by the Australian singer, 22, on Sunday, October 13.

In a short video, the two appear comfy in bed. Simpson is without a shirt and Cyrus, 26, dons a simple Calvin Klein bralette. There’s just one thing out of the ordinary, however. The lovebirds are donning Joker makeup thanks to a filter, and the villain’s evil laugh can be heard in the background.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer and “Pretty Brown Eyes” crooner giggle as they touch tongues and subsequently give fans nightmares for days.

Earlier in the day, the pair were spotted grabbing coffee in Studio City, California — this just days after Simpson gushed about their budding romance to Us Weekly.

“We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship,” the “All Day” singer told Us and other reporters on Friday, October 11. “It hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is we’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy.”

The Hannah Montana alum first confirmed their romance via Instagram on October 4, and took things a step further by calling Simpson her boyfriend just days later.

“BF coming to visit me at the hospy,” the “Slide Away” songstress captioned a selfie from her hospital bed. She suffered an infection from tonsillitis earlier this month.

Cyrus also shared a photo of the “La Da Dee” musician coming to visit her with gifts in hand.

“Arrived with roses and his guitar in hand #ImNotCrying #YoureCrying,” she captioned the photo.

The Black Mirror actress announced her separation from Liam Hemsworth in August after nearly eight months of marriage. Hemsworth, 29, filed for divorce 11 days after Cyrus was spotted kissing blogger Kaitlynn Carter. However, she and the Hills: New Beginnings star split in September.

