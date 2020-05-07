Checking her privilege. Miley Cyrus admitted that her position as a celebrity gives her a different perspective when it comes to coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know I’m in a unique position, and my experience with this pandemic is not like most everyone else’s in my country and around the world,” the singer, 27, told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published earlier this week. “My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like. … I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and [I am] financially stable, and that’s just not the story for a lot of people.”

One way Cyrus has dealt with her new normal is by hosting her Instagram Live series, Bright Minded. However, several famous faces that she wanted to include never got back to her. “I’m sure some people I was reaching out to felt the same way I do, which is that my experience is so rare, it almost doesn’t feel right to talk about,” she explained. “I’m sure a lot of hesitation for other people saying yes to doing the show is because it almost doesn’t feel right for celebrities to share our experience. Because it just doesn’t compare.”

In more lighthearted news, the Hannah Montana alum revealed that she “only washed my hair twice for the show.” The guests she made sure to look her best for were Elton John and Elizabeth Warren.

Cyrus has stayed busy in other ways too. She and boyfriend Cody Simpson donated taco meals to hospital staff in their area in April. “During a pandemic, we have to show and support to all the health care workers doing their amazing job,” the 23-year-old crooner wrote via Instagram at the time. “So we’re doing a big taco delivery to our local hospital.”

Simpson added: “Ordered 120 tacos for our local hospital! Saying thank you to the incredible healthcare workers! The heroes of our time!”

The couple, who were first linked in October 2019, also adopted a rescue dog amid the pandemic.

