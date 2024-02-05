Flavor Flav finally got Miley Cyrus’ name right.

Flav, 64, gave Cyrus, 31, a hug at the 2024 Grammys, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4. “Mileyyyy,” he shouted to her while opening his arms.

“You know it’s me! I made it,” she replied, recalling their 2012 interaction when he mistook her for Gwen Stefani. “You don’t think I’m Gwen Stefani anymore,” she continued, adding, “You used to call me Gwen every time I saw you. I love it.”

The duo then told each other they love one another while getting their photo taken backstage. Flav shared the moment via X on Sunday night, captioning the video, “My girl Gwen Stefani,,, I mean MILEY CYRUS @MileyCyrus Give My Girl her FLOWERS 💐.”

In 2012, Flav repeatedly called Miley “Gwen” while taking a pic together at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. After their brief introduction, witnesses backstage told the rapper it was actually Cyrus who he just met.

“That’s Miley?” he questioned with a confused look on his face. “That’s Hannah Montana?”

He then went up to Cyrus and asked her to “smack” him as a “favor.” She proceeded to give him a playful hit on his cheek.

“I didn’t know what you were saying until afterwards,” Cyrus reassured Flav. He then screamed her name before taking off.

Cyrus, herself, had a big night on Sunday. She took home her first two Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her track “Flowers.”

While accepting her award, Cyrus told the crowd she was feeling “lucky” during the show. She proceeded to share a story of a boy who asked his parents for a butterfly but was given a butterfly net instead. Until the boy “finally let go” of attempting to catch the insect, a butterfly “landed on his nose.”

“This song ‘Flowers’ is my butterfly. Thank you,” she explained.

Cyrus was also up for Album of the Year for Endless Summer Vacation and Best Pop Vocal Album, both of which Taylor Swift won for Midnights. She was also nominated for Song of the Year for “Flowers” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her hit “Thousand Miles” featuring Brandi Carlile. (Billie Eilish and brother Finneas took home the trophy for “What Was I Made For?” while SZA ended up winning “Ghost in the Machine” featuring Phoebe Bridgers.)

Cyrus performed “Flowers” at the Grammys, dancing around the stage — and encouraged the crowd to do the same — while rocking a silver dress featuring a fringe skirt and a cutout to show off her abs.

On the red carpet, Cyrus gave fans a glimpse of her figure in a see-through golden safety pin dress. She teamed the look with a voluminous blowout, filled-in eyebrows, winged eyeliner and glossy lips.