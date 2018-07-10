Double date! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth went bowling with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth in Nashville on July 3.

The “Malibu” singer, 25, and the Hunger Games actor, 28, headed to Pinewood Social with the Bachelorette couple, Miley’s sister Brandi Cyrus and other friends for a fun-filled night out.

“Liam was mainly hanging with Shawn the whole night,” eyewitness Isabella Sanchez tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Liam and Shawn were joking around and bowling, and Miley and her group of girls talked the whole night and kept taking trips to the bathroom.”

After bowling “for the majority of the night,” Miley posed for some group photos before following her fiancé outside, the onlooker adds.

Though it may seem like an unlikely pairing, the Cyruses run in the same circle as Bristowe, 33, and Booth, 31. Brandi, 31, has cohosted a podcast titled Your Favorite Thing with Bachelorette alum Wells Adams since August 2017. Bristowe, Miley, Brandi, and Adams, 34, also celebrated the Fourth of July together one day after their outing at the bowling alley.

The Hannah Montana alum and Hemsworth met on the set of the 2010 film The Last Song. They dated on and off before he proposed in June 2012. They called off their engagement in September 2013, but rekindled in early 2016.

“They’re such a great combination,” Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, who has collaborated with Cyrus several times over the years, told Us at the 2018 Tony Awards in June. “You can be around them and do absolutely normal, dorky things. Trying to figure out where we’re going to eat tonight and what’s on Netflix. I know that sounds boring, but sometimes that’s the height of great living, relaxing with your friends.”

The couple aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle, though. A source told Us exclusively in December, “They consider themselves married [and] still have zero plans of having an actual wedding.”

