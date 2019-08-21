Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth’s Families Want Them to Work Things Out





Could it be there’s a chance Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus will reconcile? Yes — if their loved ones have anything to say about it.

“Miley’s and Liam’s families are encouraging them not to make any quick moves when it comes to officially divorcing,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the relatives are ultimately “hoping they can work things out.”

The “Slide Away” singer, 26, and the actor, 29, announced their split on August 10 after more than a decade together and eight months of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cryus said in a statement to Us. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Since the breakup, the Hannah Montana alum has been spotted spending time with Kaitlynn Carter — who announced her separation from Brody Jenner earlier in August — on numerous occasions.

A source told Us that the Hills: New Beginnings star, 30, and Cyrus “became close within the past few weeks because they connected over their breakups and leaned on each other.”

