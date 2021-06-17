Niley fans, this one is for you. Miley Cyrus honored the anniversary of her song “7 Things,” which she penned about ex Nick Jonas back in 2008.

“13 years of 7 things,” the 28-year-old Hannah Montana alum captioned a series of images on Thursday, June 17, via Instagram.

In addition to sharing clips from the song and a screenshot of her holding up a photo of Jonas, also 28, covered up by a scribbled on Post-it note in the music video, Cyrus posted a passage from her 2009 memoir, Miles to Go.

“I was angry when I wrote ‘7 Things.’ I wanted to punish him, to get back at home for hurting me,” she wrote at the time. “It starts with a list of what I ‘hate.’ But I’m not a heart. My heart knew from the start that it was going to be a love story. Why does he get a love song? Because I don’t hate him. I won’t let myself hate anybody.”

Cyrus added that the track is about “forgiving, not forgetting” her relationship: “Here’s what I feel: It’s hard to imagine that our love is a story with an end. But you know, at least I’m getting some good songs out it.”

The actress was linked to the Jonas Brother in 2006. Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas even joined Cyrus on her Best of Both Worlds tour as her opening act, but the then-teens called it quits in late 2007. While Cyrus didn’t name Nick in her book, she referred to him as “Prince Charming” throughout the autobiography.

The “Jealous” singer, for his part, confirmed that “7 Things” was about him in 2018, a decade after Cyrus’ Breakout album dropped.

“I’ve never directly heard that from Miley, but she does wear a dog tag that I gave her when I was 14 [in the music video]. I was actually kind of flattered to be honest because it’s there forever and I know it’s about me,” he said on BBC Radio 1 in 2018.

One year later, Cyrus came up in the Jonas Brothers’ documentary, Chasing Happiness.

“We got to be on the Hannah Montana episode on the Disney Channel. That changed girls for Nick forever. When he met Miley, I think that kid’s head exploded,” Kevin, 33, said in the 2019 doc.

Nick, who married wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2018, added that he “started writing about love” after meeting Cyrus.

More recently, the “Wrecking Ball” singer made headlines for following her ex on Instagram.

“I’ve been following Nick Jonas on Instagram,” she said on the Zach Sang Show interview posted in August 2020. “Have you ever gone and looked and seen that all the sudden that you’ve been unfollowed or you’ve unfollowed someone and, like, didn’t mean to? … My thing unfollows people sometimes. People hit me up and say, ‘Why did you unfollow me?’ And I didn’t unfollow them. I think, like, a little saboteur, like, goes into my phone and, like, unfollows and follows people for drama. … So I’ve been following Nick since [I did] the throwback on my Instagram, like, a year ago. I had a very epic photo of me coming out of an airport in an awesome, vintage — now vintage — Jonas Brothers tee. And we’ve been following each other since then.”