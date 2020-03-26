Mind blown! Miley Cyrus dropped a surprising gem of Hannah Montana trivia while chatting with Reese Witherspoon on her Instagram Live show, Bright Minded.

The former Disney star, 27, and the Legally Blonde actress, 44, bonded over everything from interior design to how to support female-led businesses during all of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic during the livestream on Wednesday, March 25. Before Witherspoon signed off, Cyrus pointed out that Hannah Montana and Big Little Lies have more in common than people might realize.

“I don’t know if you knew that Madeline Martha Mackenzie and Hannah Montana lived in the same house, maybe even at the same time,” the “Slide Away” singer revealed, holding up photographic evidence to the camera so that her guest could see for herself. “So there might be a plot twist here that you actually had a roommate — that you lived with Hannah Montana.”

Witherspoon’s jaw dropped when she saw the side by side comparison of the TV houses, exclaiming, “Oh my god, I knew I knew that house from somewhere!”

Before the Little Fires Everywhere star had her day made by the exciting revelation, she and Cyrus got candid about how they have been adjusting to social distancing. Witherspoon has been spending extended amounts of time with her daughter Ava, 20, sons Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, 7, and her husband Jim Toth — but trying to stay calm through the madness is proving to be a challenge.

“I definitely have good days and bad days,” she told the “Mother’s Daughter” singer. “I try to be patient, you know, and they try to be patient with me. But it’s only on day 11, so I don’t know what’s gonna happen … My husband and I are both working from home and all three kids are doing school online.”

While the Walk the Line star acknowledged that her daughter is having a hard time adjusting to losing her independence after being sent home from Stanford University, her youngest son couldn’t be more excited.

“[He’s] so happy because his 16-year-old brother and sister are home all day!” Witherspoon joked.