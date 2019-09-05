Miley Cyrus’ Sister Brandi Wishes Kaitlynn Carter Happy Birthday





Miley Cyrus’ older sister, Brandi Cyrus, approves of her romance with Kaitlynn Carter.

The “Your Favorite Thing” podcast host, 32, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 4, to wish the Hills: New Beginnings star a happy 31st birthday.

“Happy birthday @Kaitlynn!” Brandi wrote alongside a photo of her, her younger sister, 26, and Carter on a boat.

The photo is from the “Wrecking Ball” singer and MTV personality’s vacation in Italy in August, where they were first photographed kissing. Photos of the PDA went viral the day before Us Weekly confirmed that the former Disney Channel star and husband Liam Hemsworth had split after almost eight months of marriage.

Earlier that month, Us confirmed that Carter and Brody Jenner had broken up a year after their wedding in Indonesia. Despite the ceremony, the blogger and DJ, 36, never obtained a marriage license in the U.S. and weren’t legally married.

Brandi isn’t the only Cyrus family member who has given her approval to Miley’s new girlfriend. On September 1, the couple was photographed with the “Slide Away” songstress’ mom, Tish Cyrus, at lunch in Los Angeles. The meal was the trio’s second outing following their dinner BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood on August 17.

On an August 13 episode of “Your Favorite Thing,” Brandi broke her silence on her sister’s recent split and new romance.

“It’s not my business to talk about, and it’s nothing anything of mine to tell,” she said. “There’s nothing I can really say. I just, I’m here for her, obviously, and I’ve been spending a lot of time with her. When she’s ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will.”

According to a source for Us Weekly, Miley was the one who “ended things” with Hemsworth, 29.

“They haven’t been together for months,” the insider said in August.

The Hunger Games star officially filed for divorce from the “Malibu” artist in Los Angeles on August 21.

