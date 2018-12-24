Miley Cyrus Reveals What She Sent Ariana Grande After Pete Davidson Split

An emoji is worth a thousand words. Following Ariana Grande’s split with Pete Davidson in October, Miley Cyrus sent the 25-year-old an image-heavy text of support.

“I’m an emoji person, so I just sent a bunch of hearts and the little cat with the heart eyes,” Cyrus, 26, recently revealed on The Howard Stern Show. “I literally think I sent the cat with the heart eyes. I thought it was slightly, maybe even kind of making her feel good, like maybe I was hitting on her a little bit. It felt like to me [like] ‘Oh hey, someone loves you. If it’s not working, here I am.’”

The “Thank You, Next” singer — who split with Davidson, 25, after a four-month engagement — responded to the outreach with a cloud emoji. “It all said everything,” Cyrus observed. “I think she was saying, ‘I’m okay, and I’m here. … Thank you for thinking of me.’”

The two pop stars’ friendship dates back at least as far as 2015, when they recorded a Backyard Sessions cover of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” to benefit Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation. Cyrus and Grande also swapped admiration on social media earlier this month when they released new songs on the same night.

“She’s kind of one of my favorite artists right now because the thing that I really like about her … anything I’ve ever asked her to be involved in … she’s always done it,” Cyrus explained on the radio show. “So I can never say a bad thing about her because she’s always been so great.”

The Hannah Montana alum added: “I would say she’s a good friend. It’s not about how many hours spent or how many inside jokes you have, but it’s about the real s—t … Her and I, we kind of text. If I ever see anything — and I never even know if it’s true or not because people say crazy s—t about me all the time — but I’ll just text her and say, ‘I’m really thinking about you.’”

For her part, Cyrus has been in an off-and-on relationship with Liam Hemsworth since 2010, and the couple’s recent social media appearances suggest they may have finally gotten married. In Instagram Stories posted on Monday, December 24, Cyrus and Hemsworth, 28, slice what appears to be a wedding cake.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!