In loving memory. Miranda Lambert revealed in an emotional tribute that her dog Waylon died 12 years after she found him and his sister abandoned on the road in Oklahoma.

The “Bluebird” singer, 36, shared the news in an Instagram post, which featured six photos of her beloved pooch. Lambert recounted the day she rescued Waylon and recalled his sick condition.

“Today I lost one of my best friends,” she wrote. “My old pal Waylon. I found him and his sister on the side of the road in Oklahoma in January 2008. They were abandoned , starving and freezing nearly to death. I was listening to Jessi Colter and Waylon Jennings at the time me and mom saw them and pulled over to pick them up.”

Lambert continued, “I took them straight to the vet and she told me that the little boy was not doing too well (malnourished and dehydrated ) because whatever they had found to eat while they were homeless, he always let her eat first. He did that nearly his whole life. She said he probably wouldn’t make it but he did. For almost 13 years.”

The Grammy winner added that she considered Waylon a “rock” for her family, adding that she was “thankful” her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, was able to spend time with him before he died.

“He was a farm dog through and through and retired to Nashville life riding on the bus with mama to go home to Texas for Christmas every year,” she wrote. “I’m so thankful for the time we had with him and I’m thankful for the rest of the time we have with his sister Jessi. Im so glad my husband @brendanjmcloughlin got to know him in his final years.”

Although Lambert suffered a heartbreaking loss, she shared a happy milestone with McLoughlin, 30, earlier this week when she celebrated the release of her new music video for “Settling Down.” The project starred the retired NYPD officer in his music video debut. The Texas native explained during a live Q&A on YouTube on Wednesday, October 21, that the video concept was partly inspired by her married life to McLoughlin.

“I’d say life did [inspire me to write and record this song] you know, I got married, but I’m also still really, I love the road,” she said. “I have a gypsy soul and I wanted to write a song that kind of spoke to the sentiment, ‘Can you have both?’ And ‘Is that OK?’ And I think the video just complements the lyrics.”